NeoGenomics to Present Key Research on Hematologic Malignancies at the 2024 American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting

The company will showcase new insights into CNS lymphoma, myeloid malignancies, and gene fusions in acute myeloid leukemia

FT. MYERS, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO), a leading oncology testing services company, will share its latest research on hematologic malignancies and the prognostic effects of microenvironment signatures in primary central nervous system (CNS) lymphoma at the 2024 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting, booth #2347, in San Diego, December 7-10. The company will also feature its robust hematological oncology solutions, including COMPASS, AML Express, and AML MRD Flow Panel.





“Our research at ASH demonstrates that NeoGenomics continues to advance its leadership position in precision diagnostics for hematologic cancers,” said Warren Stone, Chief Commercial Officer of NeoGenomics. “Through our collaboration with Duke University and the innovative work of our scientific team, we are uncovering critical insights into the genetic and microenvironmental factors that influence patient outcomes. These studies can potentially refine prognostic tools, align diagnostics with clinical guidelines, and ultimately improve therapeutic decision-making—enhancing care for patients battling blood cancer.”

At the meeting, NeoGenomics will present a poster:

Neuronal-Glial and Immune Microenvironment Signatures Show Prognostic Effects in Primary CNS Lymphoma Monday, December 9 at 6-8 p.m. PST This study explores the prognostic effects of neuronal-glial and immune microenvironment signatures in primary central nervous system lymphoma. Through advanced multiplexing techniques, researchers have identified distinct microenvironment patterns with potential implications for predicting patient outcomes.



In addition to the poster, NeoGenomics’ two abstracts were recently published in the Blood supplement and archived on the ASH and Blood abstracts site:

Genetic Insights into Myeloid Malignancies: A Comparative Analysis of NCCN Guidelines, the WHO Classification, and the ICC System This study offers a comprehensive analysis of genetic insights into myeloid malignancies, comparing recommendations from major clinical guidelines and classifications, including the NCCN, WHO, and ICC systems.

A Prevalence Study of Gene Fusions in 2,958 Acute Myeloid Leukemia Patients from the Community Using FISH and NGS Testing This prevalence study evaluates gene fusion occurrences in nearly 3,000 AML patients from community settings and utilizes FISH and NGS testing to uncover critical insights for diagnostic and therapeutic decision-making.



For more information about NeoGenomics’ research and presentations at ASH 2024, visit www.neogenomics.com.

About NeoGenomics, Inc.

NeoGenomics, Inc. specializes in cancer genetics testing and information services, providing one of the most comprehensive oncology-focused testing menus for physicians to help them diagnose and treat cancer. The Company’s Advanced Diagnostic Division also serves pharmaceutical clients in clinical trials and drug development.

Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics operates CAP accredited and CLIA certified laboratories for full-service sample processing in Fort Myers, Florida; Aliso Viejo and San Diego, California; Research Triangle Park, North Carolina; and Houston, Texas; and a CAP accredited full-service, sample-processing laboratory in Cambridge, United Kingdom. NeoGenomics also has several, small, non-processing laboratory locations across the United States for providing analysis services. NeoGenomics serves the needs of pathologists, oncologists, academic centers, hospital systems, pharmaceutical firms, integrated service delivery networks, and managed care organizations throughout the United States, and pharmaceutical firms in Europe and Asia.

