Press Releases

NeoGenomics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

February 18, 2025 | 
18 min read

Full Year Revenue Increased 12% to $661 million;
Ninth Consecutive Quarter of Double-Digit Revenue Growth

FORT MYERS, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NeoGenomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NEO) (the “Company”), a leading oncology testing services company, today announced its fourth-quarter and full year results for the period ended December 31, 2024.


Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Highlights

  • Fourth quarter consolidated revenue increased 11% to $172 million; Full year consolidated revenue increased 12% to $661 million
  • Fourth quarter net loss increased 7% to $15 million; Full year net loss decreased 11% to $79 million
  • Fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA increased 27% to positive $12 million; Full year adjusted EBITDA increased 1,036% to positive $40 million

“Our business continued to perform well throughout 2024 and we have now achieved nine consecutive quarters of double digit revenue growth and improved adjusted EBITDA over 1,000% for the year,” said Chris Smith, Chief Executive Officer of NeoGenomics. “Thanks to the strong execution of our Neo teammates and robust customer demand, we continued to grow all modalities above market, including NGS which grew 34% in 2024.”

“These results provide us with a strong foundation as we enter the next phase of growth for NeoGenomics. We believe we are well-positioned for long-term sustainable growth through our broad commercial channel, upcoming product launches, and continued focus on disciplined capital deployment,” Smith continued.

Fourth Quarter Results

Consolidated revenue for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $172 million, an increase of 11% over the same period in 2023. Average revenue per clinical test (“revenue per test”) increased by 5% to $465. These increases reflect higher value tests, including NGS, and strategic reimbursement initiatives. In the fourth quarter of 2024, we simplified our operational approach, bringing Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics under a single segment. This decision was driven by an analysis of our reporting structure and the strategic decisions being made to manage the business in order to streamline our operations and enhance our service offerings.

Consolidated gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $77.3 million, an increase of 14.3% compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. This increase was primarily due to an increase in revenue partially offset by higher compensation and benefit costs. Consolidated gross profit margin, including amortization of acquired intangible assets and stock-based compensation expense, was 44.9%. Adjusted Gross Profit Margin(1), excluding amortization of acquired intangible assets and stock-based compensation expense, was 48.0%.

Operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2024 were $96 million, an increase of $9 million, or 11%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. Operating expenses included higher compensation and benefit costs as well as an increase in software support fees. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in legal and professional fees.

Net loss for the quarter was $15 million compared to net loss of $14 million for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) was positive $12 million compared to positive $9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjusted Net Income(1) was $6 million compared to Adjusted Net Income(1) of $4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities totaled $387 million at quarter end.

Full Year Results

Consolidated revenue for 2024 was $661 million, an increase of 12% over 2023. This increase was primarily driven by an increase in test volume, a more favorable test mix, an increase in average unit price due to strategic reimbursement initiatives partially offset by restructuring activities and lower RaDaR® revenue. Net loss for 2024 was $79 million compared to net loss of $88 million in 2023. Adjusted EBITDA(1) for 2024 was positive $40 million compared to positive $3 million in 2023. Adjusted net income(1) for 2024 was $14 million compared to adjusted net loss(1) of $15 million in 2023.

2025 Financial Guidance

The Company reaffirmed its full-year 2025 guidance(2) initially issued on January 15, 2025 (in millions).

FY 2024

FY 2025 Guidance

YOY % Change from FY 2024

Actual

Low

High

Low

High

Consolidated revenue

$661

$735

$745

11%

13%

Net loss

$(79)

$(85)

$(76)

(8)%

4%

Adjusted EBITDA

$40

$55

$58

38%

45%

(1)

The Company has provided adjusted financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Gross Profit Margin, Adjusted Net (Loss) Income, and Adjusted Diluted EPS. Each of these measures is defined in the section of this report entitled “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” See also the tables reconciling such measures to their closest GAAP equivalent.

(2)

The Company reserves the right to adjust this guidance at any time based on the ongoing execution of its business plan. Current and prospective investors are encouraged to perform their own due diligence before buying or selling any of the Company’s securities, and are reminded that the foregoing estimates should not be construed as a guarantee of future performance.

Conference Call

The Company has scheduled a webcast and conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2024 results on Tuesday, February 18, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. To access the live call via telephone, interested investors should dial (888) 506-0062 (domestic) or (973) 528-0011 (international) at least five minutes prior to the call. The participant access code provided for this call is 167039. The live webcast may be accessed by visiting the Investor Relations section of our website at ir.neogenomics.com. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and will be archived on the Company’s website.

About NeoGenomics, Inc.

NeoGenomics, Inc. is a premier cancer diagnostics company specializing in cancer genetics testing and information services. We offer one of the most comprehensive oncology-focused testing menus across the cancer continuum, serving oncologists, pathologists, hospital systems, academic centers, and pharmaceutical firms with innovative diagnostic and predictive testing to help them diagnose and treat cancer. Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics operates a network of CAP-accredited and CLIA-certified laboratories for full-service sample processing and analysis services throughout the US and a CAP-accredited full-service sample-processing laboratory in Cambridge, United Kingdom.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “plan,” “could,” “would,” “may,” “will,” “believe,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “goal,” “project,” “guidance,” “plan,” “potential” and other words of similar meaning, although not all forward-looking statements include these words. This press release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements address various matters, including statements regarding improving operational efficiency, returning to profitable growth and the Company’s ongoing executive recruitment process. Each forward-looking statement contained in this press release is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statement. Applicable risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company’s ability to identify and implement appropriate financial and operational initiatives to improve performance, to identify and recruit executive candidates, to continue gaining new customers, offer new types of tests, integrate its acquisitions and otherwise implement its business plan, and the risks identified under the heading “Risk Factors” contained in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and the Company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

We caution investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. You are encouraged to read our filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov, for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this document (unless another date is indicated), and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any of these statements. Our business is subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, including those referenced above. Investors, potential investors, and others should give careful consideration to these risks and uncertainties.

NeoGenomics, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited, in thousands)

As of December 31,

2024

2023

ASSETS

Current Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

367,012

$

342,488

Marketable securities, at fair value

19,832

72,715

Accounts receivable, net

150,540

131,227

Inventories

26,748

24,156

Prepaid assets

20,165

17,987

Other current assets

11,722

8,239

Total current assets

596,019

596,812

Property and equipment (net of accumulated depreciation of $189,990 and $158,211, respectively)

94,103

92,012

Operating lease right-of-use assets

79,583

91,769

Intangible assets, net

339,681

373,128

Goodwill

522,766

522,766

Other assets

5,886

4,742

Total non-current assets

1,042,019

1,084,417

Total assets

$

1,638,038

$

1,681,229

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and other current liabilities

$

97,083

$

90,694

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

3,381

5,610

Current portion of convertible senior notes, net

200,777

Total current liabilities

301,241

96,304

Long-term liabilities

Operating lease liabilities

60,841

67,871

Convertible senior notes, net

340,335

538,198

Deferred income tax liabilities, net

21,510

24,285

Other long-term liabilities

11,772

13,034

Total long-term liabilities

434,458

643,388

Total liabilities

735,699

739,692

Stockholders’ equity

Total stockholders’ equity

902,339

941,537

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

1,638,038

$

1,681,229

NeoGenomics, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

December 31,

Years Ended

December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023

NET REVENUE

$

172,000

$

155,552

$

660,566

$

591,643

COST OF REVENUE

94,743

87,964

370,466

347,039

GROSS PROFIT

77,257

67,588

290,100

244,604

Operating expenses:

General and administrative

63,643

59,758

259,737

243,101

Research and development

7,969

7,127

31,159

27,309

Sales and marketing

22,339

18,072

84,652

70,842

Restructuring charges

1,707

1,205

6,658

11,088

Total operating expenses

95,658

86,162

382,206

352,340

LOSS FROM OPERATIONS

(18,401

)

(18,574

)

(92,106

)

(107,736

)

Interest income

(4,328

)

(4,845

)

(18,427

)

(16,902

)

Interest expense

1,624

1,681

6,617

6,907

Other expense (income), net

431

(124

)

379

(644

)

Loss before taxes

(16,128

)

(15,286

)

(80,675

)

(97,097

)

Income tax benefit

(804

)

(960

)

(1,949

)

(9,129

)

NET LOSS

$

(15,324

)

$

(14,326

)

$

(78,726

)

$

(87,968

)

NET LOSS PER SHARE

Basic

$

(0.12

)

$

(0.11

)

$

(0.62

)

$

(0.70

)

Diluted

$

(0.12

)

$

(0.11

)

$

(0.62

)

$

(0.70

)

WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING

Basic

127,160

125,929

126,658

125,502

Diluted

127,160

125,929

126,658

125,502

NeoGenomics, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited, in thousands)

Years Ended December 31,

2024

2023

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Net loss

$

(78,726

)

$

(87,968

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:

Depreciation

39,101

37,450

Amortization of intangibles

33,446

35,133

Stock-based compensation

33,413

24,633

Non-cash operating lease expense

8,926

9,235

Amortization of convertible debt discount and debt issue costs

2,914

2,876

(Gain) loss on disposal of assets, net

(49

)

292

Impairment of assets

450

1,703

Other adjustments

178

186

Changes in assets and liabilities, net:

(32,630

)

(25,493

)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$

7,023

$

(1,953

)

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Purchases of marketable securities

(6,756

)

Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities

53,916

112,215

Purchases of property and equipment

(41,061

)

(28,752

)

Net cash provided by investing activities

$

12,855

$

76,707

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Repayment of equipment financing obligations

(70

)

Issuance of common stock, net

4,646

4,624

Net cash provided by financing activities

$

4,646

$

4,554

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

$

24,524

$

79,308

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year

$

342,488

$

263,180

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of year

$

367,012

$

342,488

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In order to provide greater transparency regarding our operating performance, the financial results and financial guidance in this press release refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures that involve adjustments to GAAP results. Non-GAAP financial measures exclude certain income and/or expense items that management believes are not directly attributable to the Company’s core operating results and/or certain items that are inconsistent in amounts and frequency, making it difficult to perform a meaningful evaluation of our current or past operating performance. Management believes that the presentation of operating results using non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplemental information to investors by facilitating the analysis of the Company’s core test-level operating results across reporting periods and when comparing those same results to those published by our peers. These non-GAAP financial measures may also assist investors in evaluating future prospects. Management also uses non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision making, planning and forecasting purposes and to manage the business. These non-GAAP financial measures do not replace the presentation of financial information in accordance with U.S. GAAP financial results, should not be considered measures of liquidity, and are unlikely to be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures provided by other companies.

Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA

“Adjusted EBITDA” is defined by NeoGenomics as net (loss) income from continuing operations before: (i) interest income, (ii) interest expense, (iii) tax (benefit) or expense, (iv) depreciation and amortization expense, (v) stock-based compensation expense, and, if applicable in a reporting period, (vi) restructuring charges, (vii) intellectual property (“IP”) litigation costs, and (viii) other significant or non-operating (income) or expenses, net.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Cost of Revenue, Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Profit Margin

“Adjusted cost of revenue” is defined by NeoGenomics as cost of revenue before: (i) amortization of acquired intangible assets, and, if applicable in a reporting period, (ii) stock-based compensation expense.

“Adjusted gross profit” is defined by NeoGenomics as total revenue less adjusted cost of revenue.

“Adjusted gross profit margin” is defined by NeoGenomics as adjusted cost of revenue divided by total revenue.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Net (Loss) Income

“Adjusted net (loss) income” is defined by NeoGenomics as net (loss) income from continuing operations plus: (i) amortization of intangible assets, (ii) stock-based compensation expense, and, if applicable in a reporting period, (iii) restructuring charges, (iv) IP litigation costs, and (v) other significant or non-operating (income) or expenses, net. If GAAP net (loss) income is negative and adjusted net (loss) income is positive, adjusted net (loss) income will also be adjusted to reverse any recognized interest expense (including any amortization of discounts) on the convertible notes using the if-converted method unless the effect of this adjustment on both the adjusted net (loss) income and weighted average diluted common shares outstanding would be anti-dilutive. If GAAP net (loss) income is positive and adjusted net (loss) income is negative, adjusted net (loss) income will also be adjusted to reverse any recognized interest expense (including any amortization of discounts) on the convertible notes using the if-converted method.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted EPS

“Adjusted diluted EPS” is defined by NeoGenomics as adjusted net (loss) income divided by adjusted diluted shares outstanding. If GAAP net (loss) income is negative and adjusted net (loss) income is positive, adjusted diluted shares outstanding will also include any options or restricted stock that would be outstanding as dilutive instruments using the treasury stock method and the weighted average number of common shares that would be outstanding if the convertible notes were converted into common stock on the original issue date based on the number of days such common shares would have been outstanding in the reporting period, until the effect of these adjustments are anti-dilutive. If GAAP net (loss) income is positive and adjusted net (loss) income is negative, adjusted diluted shares outstanding will exclude any options or restricted stock that would be outstanding as dilutive instruments using the treasury stock method and the weighted average number of common shares that would be outstanding if the convertible notes were converted into common stock on the original issue date based on the number of days such common shares would have been outstanding in the reporting period.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Non-GAAP EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

(Unaudited, in thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31,

Years Ended December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023

Net loss (GAAP)

$

(15,324

)

$

(14,326

)

$

(78,726

)

$

(87,968

)

Adjustments to net loss:

Interest income

(4,328

)

(4,845

)

(18,427

)

(16,902

)

Interest expense

1,624

1,681

6,617

6,907

Income tax benefit

(804

)

(960

)

(1,949

)

(9,129

)

Depreciation

9,827

9,578

39,101

37,450

Amortization of intangibles

8,361

8,783

33,446

35,133

EBITDA (non-GAAP)

(644

)

(89

)

(19,938

)

(34,509

)

Further adjustments to EBITDA:

Stock-based compensation expense

8,328

6,990

33,413

24,633

Restructuring charges

1,707

1,205

6,658

11,088

IP litigation costs(3)

1,397

1,111

13,753

1,111

Other significant expenses, net(4)

1,085

131

5,722

1,163

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)

$

11,873

$

9,348

$

39,608

$

3,486

(3)

For the three months ended December 31, 2024, IP litigation costs include legal fees. For the year ended December 31, 2024, IP litigation costs include a legal fees and a settlement payment. For the three months and year ended December 31, 2023, IP litigation costs include legal fees.

(4)

For the three months ended December 31, 2024, other significant (income) expenses, net, includes CEO transition costs and site closure costs. For the three months ended December 31, 2023, other significant (income) expenses, net, includes fees related to a regulatory matter and other non-recurring items. For the year ended December 31, 2024, other significant (income) expenses, net, includes site closure costs, severance costs, fees related to non-recurring legal matters, and CEO transition costs. For the year ended December 31, 2023, other significant (income) expenses, net, fees related to a regulatory matter, CEO transition costs and other non-recurring items.

Reconciliation of Consolidated GAAP Cost of Revenue, Gross Profit and Gross Profit Margin to

Non-GAAP Adjusted Cost of Revenue, Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Profit Margin

(Unaudited, dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31,

Years Ended December 31,

2024

2023

% Change

2024

2023

% Change

Consolidated:

Total revenue (GAAP)

$

172,000

$

155,552

10.6

%

$

660,566

$

591,643

11.6

%

Cost of revenue (GAAP)

$

94,743

$

87,964

7.7

%

$

370,466

$

347,039

6.8

%

Adjustments to cost of revenue(5)

(5,292

)

(5,079

)

(21,127

)

(19,638

)

Adjusted cost of revenue (non-GAAP)

$

89,451

$

82,885

7.9

%

$

349,339

$

327,401

6.7

%

Gross profit (GAAP)

$

77,257

$

67,588

14.3

%

$

290,100

$

244,604

18.6

%

Adjusted gross profit (non-GAAP)

$

82,549

$

72,667

13.6

%

$

311,227

$

264,242

17.8

%

Gross profit margin (GAAP)

44.9

%

43.5

%

43.9

%

41.3

%

Adjusted gross profit margin (non-GAAP)

48.0

%

46.7

%

47.1

%

44.7

%

(5)

Cost of revenue adjustments for the three months ended December 31, 2024 includes $4.9 million of amortization of acquired intangible assets and $0.4 million of stock-based compensation. Cost of revenue adjustments for the three months ended December 31, 2023 includes $5.1 million of amortization of acquired intangible assets. Cost of revenue adjustments for the year ended December 31, 2024 includes $19.6 million of amortization of acquired intangible assets and $1.4 million of stock-based compensation. Cost of revenue adjustments for the year ended December 31, 2023 includes $19.6 million of amortization of acquired intangible assets. There were no stock-based compensation amounts recorded for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Non- GAAP Adjusted Net Loss and

GAAP EPS to Non-GAAP Adjusted EPS

(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

December 31,

Years Ended

December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023

Net loss (GAAP)

$

(15,324

)

$

(14,326

)

$

(78,726

)

$

(87,968

)

Adjustments to net loss:

Amortization of intangibles

8,361

8,783

33,446

35,133

Stock-based compensation expense

8,328

6,990

33,413

24,633

Restructuring charges

1,707

1,205

6,658

11,088

IP litigation costs(6)

1,397

1,111

13,753

1,111

Other significant expenses, net(7)

1,085

131

5,722

1,163

Adjusted net income (loss) (non-GAAP)

$

5,554

$

3,894

$

14,266

$

(14,840

)

Net loss per diluted share (GAAP)

Diluted EPS

$

(0.12

)

$

(0.11

)

$

(0.62

)

$

(0.70

)

Adjustments to net loss per diluted share:

Amortization of intangibles

0.07

0.07

0.26

0.28

Stock-based compensation expense

0.07

0.06

0.26

0.20

Restructuring charges

0.01

0.01

0.05

0.09

IP litigation costs(6)

0.01

0.01

0.11

0.01

Other significant expenses, net(7)

0.01

0.05

0.01

Rounding and impact of diluted shares in adjusted diluted share(8)

(0.01

)

(0.01

)

(0.01

)

Adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP)

$

0.04

$

0.03

$

0.11

$

(0.12

)

Weighted average shares used in computation of

adjusted diluted EPS:

Diluted common shares (GAAP)

127,160

125,929

126,658

125,502

Dilutive effect of options, restricted stock, and converted shares(9)(10)

Adjusted diluted shares outstanding (non-GAAP)

127,160

125,929

126,658

125,502

Contacts

Investor Contact
Kendra Sweeney
kendra.sweeney@neogenomics.com

Media Contact
Andrea Sampson
asampson@sampsonprgroup.com

Florida Earnings
