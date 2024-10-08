NeoGenomics Launches AML Express for Rapid Genetic Profiling of Acute Myeloid Leukemia

New test fills unmet need for faster AML biomarker testing, expanding NeoGenomics’ broad oncology testing portfolio

FT. MYERS, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO), a leading oncology testing services company, announced today the launch of AML Express, a next-generation sequencing (NGS) assay designed to provide rapid, comprehensive genetic profiling for patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML).





“AML Express enhances our hematologic portfolio by addressing the clinical need for faster testing that informs critical treatment decisions,” said Chris Smith, CEO of NeoGenomics. “This new test offers physicians a more efficient solution that delivers patient-specific insights to guide precise treatment strategies.”

AML accounts for about 1 out of 3 leukemias in adults. It is an aggressive disease that often develops and progresses rapidly over a few weeks, making access to timely and accurate diagnostic and prognostic information critical for patient care. With a turnaround time of just three to four days, AML Express delivers a time- and cost-effective alternative to traditional single-gene testing methods.

The panel includes an extensive list of genes selected for their clinical relevance in AML, covering DNA and RNA alterations, and is intended to be used in conjunction with clinical features and other laboratory results. AML Express simplifies the decision-making process for clinicians, facilitates patient enrollment in clinical trials, and supports the development of personalized treatment strategies.

“Patients with newly diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia are extremely ill at diagnosis and are at risk of life-threatening complications before initiating treatment,” said Dr. Nathan Montgomery, Vice President of Medical Services at NeoGenomics. “AML Express will be an important tool to help patients get the right treatment sooner, which we believe will reduce the length of hospital stays and improve patient outcomes.”

AML Express aligns with the latest guidelines from the European LeukemiaNet, adopted by the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN), and the World Health Organization Classification for Hematolymphoid Tumors (5th edition). The new panel expands NeoGenomics’ broad hematology portfolio, which includes Neo Comprehensive NGS tests, COMPASS®, and other key assays.

About NeoGenomics, Inc.

NeoGenomics, Inc. specializes in cancer genetics testing and information services, providing one of the most comprehensive oncology-focused testing menus for physicians to help them diagnose and treat cancer. The Company’s Advanced Diagnostic Division also serves pharmaceutical clients in clinical trials and drug development.

Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics operates CAP-accredited and CLIA-certified laboratories for full-service sample processing in Fort Myers, Florida; Aliso Viejo and San Diego, California; Research Triangle Park, North Carolina; and Houston, Texas; and a CAP-accredited full-service, sample-processing laboratory in Cambridge, United Kingdom. NeoGenomics also has several, small, non-processing laboratory locations across the United States for providing analysis services. NeoGenomics serves the needs of pathologists, oncologists, academic centers, hospital systems, pharmaceutical firms, integrated service delivery networks, and managed care organizations throughout the United States, and pharmaceutical firms in Europe and Asia.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “plan,” “could,” “would,” “may,” “will,” “believe,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “goal,” “project,” “guidance,” “plan,” “potential” and other words of similar meaning, although not all forward-looking statements include these words. This press release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements address various matters, including statements regarding improving operational efficiency, returning to profitable growth and its ongoing executive recruitment process. Each forward-looking statement contained in this press release is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statement. Applicable risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company’s ability to identify and implement appropriate financial and operational initiatives to improve performance, to identify and recruit executive candidates, to continue gaining new customers, offer new types of tests, integrate its acquisitions and otherwise implement its business plan, and the risks identified under the heading “Risk Factors” contained in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and the Company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

We caution investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. You are encouraged to read our filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov, for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this document (unless another date is indicated), and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any of these statements. Our business is subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, including those referenced above. Investors, potential investors, and others should give careful consideration to these risks and uncertainties.

