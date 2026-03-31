Neogen to Release Third-Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results on April 9, 2026

LANSING, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Neogen® Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) will issue its third-quarter earnings release before the opening of the market on Thursday, April 9, 2026. Executives from the company will host a webcast and conference call later that morning, beginning at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time. During the call, Neogen management will provide a financial overview and business update of the company’s performance for the third-quarter of fiscal year 2026.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing:

Toll-Free - North America: (1) 888-660-6264

International: (+1) 646-517-3975

Conference ID: 70064#

The live webcast can be accessed through Neogen’s Investor Relations webpage, neogen.com/investor-relations, under the “Events & Presentations” subheading.

A replay of the conference call and webcast will be available shortly following the conclusion of the call and can be accessed by dialing:

Toll-Free - North America: (1) 877-674-7070

International: (+1) 416-764-8692

Passcode: 70064 #

It will also be available on Neogen’s Investor Relations website at neogen.com/investor-relations.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation is committed to fueling a brighter future for global food security through the advancement of human and animal well-being. Harnessing the power of science and technology, Neogen has developed comprehensive solutions spanning the Food Safety, Livestock, and Pet Health & Wellness markets. A world leader in these fields, Neogen has a presence in over 140 countries with a dedicated network of scientists and technical experts focused on delivering optimized products and technology for its customers.

Investor Contact

Scott Gleason

(435) 395-0254

sgleason@neogen.com

Media Contact:

Lauren White

lwhite@neogen.com