Neogen® Renews Official Sponsorship with US Equestrian to Continue Advancing Equine Health Education

LEXINGTON, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Neogen® Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) announced today that it has renewed its commitment to the United States Equestrian Federation, extending the relationship first launched last year. Since joining US Equestrian in April 2024, Neogen has provided valuable support, resources, and educational tools to benefit the Federation and its members.

As part of the renewed collaboration, Neogen and US Equestrian will once again develop member-accessible educational materials on prevention and treatment protocols for equine botulism—one of the most dangerous neuromuscular conditions in horses. This deadly neurotoxin, often referred to as a silent killer, can be found in hay, feed, and soil, posing a deadly and often overlooked threat to horses.

An industry leader in the awareness and prevention of equine botulism, Neogen manufactures BotVax® B, the only USDA-approved vaccine for botulism Type B in horses.

“It’s an honor to be working with US Equestrian and our shared commitment to equine health and safety—both in the barn and in the arena,” said Renee Hall, Head of Pet Health and Wellness for Neogen. “Continuing to offer educational outreach empowers horse owners to recognize the severity of botulism, the potentially life-threatening risks to horses, and to take preventive measures—because with horses, prevention is truly life-changing.”

“The past year of collaboration with Neogen has been incredibly impactful for both our team and our members,” said Bill Moroney, US Equestrian Chief Executive Officer. “Their commitment to providing high quality health products and forward-thinking research is exciting for the future of our sport and well-being of our equine athletes. We look forward to continued growth in this meaningful relationship.”

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation is committed to fueling a brighter future for global food security through the advancement of human and animal well-being. Harnessing the power of science and technology, Neogen has developed comprehensive solutions spanning the Food Safety, Livestock, and Pet Health & Wellness markets. A world leader in these fields, Neogen has a presence in over 140 countries with a dedicated network of scientists and technical experts focused on delivering optimized products and technology for its customers.

