NCCN Announces Funding for a Prostate Cancer Research Project

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) Oncology Research Program (ORP) today announced funding of a project that will underpin innovative research on optimal management of side effects secondary to treatment with poly ADP ribose polymerase inhibitors (PARPi). The award is supported by Pfizer Global Medical Grants and Partnerships.

PARPi treatment is associated with hematologic toxicity, often leading to dose modification, treatment interruption, discontinuation, or the need for enhanced supportive care interventions. Anemia is the most common side effect associated with PARPi in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC), with about a quarter of patients reporting serious anemia shortly after PARPi initiation. The use of PARPi is expected to rise in the coming years, and their combination with other agents is already being examined in earlier disease settings.

In the mCRPC population, there can be additional challenges due to advanced age, reduced bone strength, other co-existing medical conditions, as well as significant prior treatments that add to the risk of toxicities.

“The aim of this research is to advance our understanding and ability to reduce adverse effects from PARPi alone or in combination with other treatments for patients with prostate cancer,” explained Crystal S. Denlinger, MD, Chief Executive Officer, NCCN. “Congratulations to this remarkable investigator. This work will enhance our understanding of how to better care for individuals with prostate cancer.”

The selected project will be led by:

David Link , MD, Siteman Cancer Center at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and Washington University School of Medicine

Impact of Germline BRCA1/2 Mutations on PARPi-induced Anemia



“We are really pleased to support this important research and to collaborate with the National Comprehensive Cancer Network. Working with organizations like NCCN gives us the opportunity to accelerate and improve health outcomes for prostate cancer patients. We’re working every day to reduce healthcare disparities by leading and contributing to a variety of initiatives, programs, partnerships, and investments including our support of this initiative,” said Maureen Doyle-Scharff, PhD, FACEhp, Head of Global Medical Grants and Partnerships, Pfizer.

Proposals were peer reviewed by a Scientific Review Committee, which consisted of leading expert oncologists from NCCN Member Institutions. The selected project is set to be completed within two years.

The NCCN ORP fosters innovation and knowledge discovery that improve the lives of people with cancer and supports preclinical, translational, and clinical research and quality improvement projects in oncology at NCCN Member Institutions. In an effort to improve collaboration in cancer research, the NCCN ORP also maintains a shared resources website, an informed consent database, and points to consider on the best practices for biorepositories, registries, and databases. For more information, visit NCCN.org/orp.

About the National Comprehensive Cancer Network

The National Comprehensive Cancer Network(NCCN) is a not-for-profit alliance ofdevoted to patient care, research, and education. NCCN is dedicated to defining and advancing quality, effective, equitable, and accessible cancer care so all people can live better lives. The NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines) provide transparent, evidence-based, expert consensus-driven recommendations for cancer treatment, prevention, and supportive services; they are the recognized standard for clinical direction and policy in cancer management and the most thorough and frequently-updated clinical practice guidelines available in any area of medicine. The NCCN Guidelines for Patientsprovide expert cancer treatment information to inform and empower patients and caregivers, through support from the. NCCN also advances continuing education, global initiatives, policy, and research collaboration and publication in oncology. Visitfor more information.

