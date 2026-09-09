NCCN and Flatiron Health Announce Renewal of Collaboration to Advance Real-World Data Research Across Leading Cancer Centers

Renewed collaboration with top academic medical centers extends real-world data research, grant funding, and RWE training across NCCN Member Institutions—and introduces Flatiron Telescope to unlock additional research opportunities

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Flatiron Health, a leading healthtech company dedicated to improving cancer care and advancing research using real-world data (RWD), today announced the renewal of its collaboration with the National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®), an alliance of leading cancer centers devoted to patient care, research, and education. The agreement, which dates back to 2014, extends through 2028 and reaffirms Flatiron's commitment to supporting real-world evidence (RWE) research across the NCCN academic medical center network. As part of the renewal, Flatiron is expanding how NCCN Member Institutions engage with its data through access to Flatiron Telescope, which enables a broader range of users to conduct research and generate insights without requiring deep technical expertise.

“Our continued collaboration with Flatiron supports our Member Institutions in their research and quality improvement efforts while providing insights regarding implementation of guideline-concordant care as well as gaps in care delivery,” said Crystal S. Denlinger, MD, Chief Executive, NCCN. “Through collaborations such as this one with Flatiron, NCCN strives to ensure that everyone has access to quality, effective cancer care and prevention.”

Under the renewed agreement, participating NCCN Member Institutions will continue to receive Flatiron's core offerings for academic institutions: curated, de-identified oncology datasets spanning over 6M+ patients, analytic support from the Flatiron team, and educational programming to maximize their potential use of real-world data. Flatiron will also continue to award research grants through the Flatiron Grants program, making up to seven grants available biannually to eligible subscribers. Together, these resources help investigators across the NCCN alliance pursue high-impact research, from patterns of care and predictive biomarkers to healthcare disparities and comparative effectiveness.

As part of the renewed collaboration, Flatiron is introducing Flatiron Telescope, its AI-powered oncology intelligence platform, to the NCCN member network. Flatiron Telescope enables researchers to explore Flatiron data, assess research feasibility, and generate insights more intuitively and in real-time. Investigators can dynamically stratify large scale datasets by biomarkers, lines of therapy, and treatment history, and generate cohorts on demand to accelerate study planning and execution, helping answer oncology’s toughest questions using the largest research-grade real-world oncology database.

“The continuation of Flatiron's long-standing relationship with NCCN reflects our commitment to supporting the leading cancer centers in the NCCN alliance with the data, tools, and resources they need to advance real-world evidence research,” said Quincy Weatherspoon, Chief Network Officer, Flatiron Health. “Tools like Flatiron Telescope represent the next step in that commitment—making it easier for more people at NCCN Member Institutions to conduct research and contribute to evidence that improves cancer care.”

For more information, visit NCCN.org and www.flatiron.com.

About Flatiron Health

Flatiron Health is a healthtech company expanding the possibilities for point of care solutions in oncology and using data for good to power smarter care for every person with cancer. Through machine learning and AI, real-world evidence, and breakthroughs in clinical trials, we continue to transform patients' real-life experiences into knowledge and create a more modern, connected oncology ecosystem. Flatiron Health is an independent affiliate of the Roche Group. Flatiron.com @FlatironHealth

About The National Comprehensive Cancer Network

The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) is a not-for-profit alliance of leading cancer centers devoted to patient care, research, and education. NCCN is dedicated to defining and advancing quality, effective, equitable, and accessible cancer care and prevention so all people can live better lives. Visit NCCN.org for more information on the NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®) and other initiatives.

Media Contacts

Flatiron Health

Nina Toor

press@flatiron.com



NCCN

Rachel Darwin

darwin@nccn.org