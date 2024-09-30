Naveris Presents New Data on the NavDx® test for HPV-Associated Oropharyngeal Cancer at the 2024 AAO-HNS Annual Meeting

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AAO2024--Naveris, Inc., the leader in precision oncology diagnostics for viral-induced cancers, today announced the presentation of new data at the 2024 Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery (AAO-HNS), taking place September 28 – October 1, 2024 in Miami Beach, Florida. These presentations highlight the continued innovation of the NavDx®test , the first and only clinically validated circulating Tumor Tissue Modified Viral (TTMV®)-HPV DNA blood test, which aids in the detection and management of HPV-driven oropharyngeal cancers.

“The AAO-HNS meeting provides a critical platform to share our latest advancements in the detection and management of HPV-associated oropharyngeal cancer,” said Barry M. Berger, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Naveris. “The NavDx test continues to prove its value as a leading tool in detecting molecular residual disease, allowing clinicians to monitor patients post-treatment with precision and make informed decisions that can directly impact patient care.”

Oral Presentations:

The following three oral presentations will be part of the Scientific Oral Presentations 1 - Head and Neck Surgery session, which will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2024, from 9:30 AM – 10:30 AM EDT at the Miami Beach Convention Center (MBCC), Room 208.

Saturday, September 28, 2024 | 9:42 AM – 9:48 AM EDT

Circulating Tumor Tissue-Modified-Viral-HPV DNA and Correlation With Disease Burden in Oropharyngeal Cancer

Presenting Author: Jaclyn Lee, M.D. | Senior Author: Michael C. Topf, M.D., MSCI

Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Nashville, TN

This study evaluates the association between pre-treatment TTMV-HPV DNA and clinical tumor staging, nodal staging, and imaging results in patients with HPV+ oropharyngeal squamous cell carcinoma (OPSCC), reporting an independent association between pretreatment TTMV-HPV DNA and clinical nodal staging.

Saturday, September 28, 2024 | 9:54 AM – 10:00 AM EDT

Association of Circulating Tumor HPV DNA Score and Clinicopathologic Characteristics in HPV-Associated Oropharyngeal Cancer

Presenting Author: Shimrit Sharav, M.D. | Senior Author: Terry Day, M.D.

Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute, Charleston, SC

This study explores the relationship between TTMV-HPV DNA and clinicopathological factors, showing significant correlations between the TTMV-HPV DNA and nodal disease burden in HPV+ OPSCC patients.

Saturday, September 28, 2024 | 10:12 AM – 10:18 AM EDT

Liquid Biopsy in Diagnosis and Surveillance of HPV-Associated Oropharyngeal Cancer: A Systematic Review

Presenting Author: Susmita Chennareddy, B.A. | Senior Author: Scott A. Roof, M.D.

Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, NY

This systematic review assesses the diagnostic accuracy and clinical utility of circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) technologies in HPV-associated OPSCC, including the NavDx assay, concluding that ctDNA demonstrates high sensitivity and specificity for disease detection, treatment monitoring, and recurrence surveillance.

The following presentation will be part of Scientific Oral Presentations 3 - Head and Neck Surgery on Sunday, September 29, 2024, from 9:30 AM – 10:30 AM EDT at MBCC, Room 208.

Sunday, September 29, 2024 | 9:54 AM – 10:00 AM EDT

Examining Patients’ Opinions on NavDx During Head and Neck Cancer Surveillance: An Exploratory Study

Presenting Author: Amanda Joy Bastien, M.D. | Senior Author: Allen S. Ho, M.D.

Cedars Sinai, Los Angeles, CA

This study evaluates patient opinions on NavDx as a molecular surveillance tool, highlighting themes such as convenience, cost, and perceived test validity.

The following panel presentations will also incorporate a discussion of the NavDx test:

Monday, September 30, 2024 | 8:00 AM – 9:00 AM EDT | MBCC, Room 207

HPV: Is It in Your DNA

Moderator: Marianne Abouyared, M.D. | Panelists: Eleni Rettig, M.D., Rusha J. Patel, M.D., Antoine Eskander, M.D., Sc.M.

University of California Davis Medical Center, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, The University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center, Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre

This panel will discuss the role of HPV in oropharyngeal cancers, including the use of circulating HPV DNA (HPV ctDNA) as a surveillance tool, presenting evidence for its integration into clinical practice and how to navigate patient-provider conversations around HPV-related malignancies.

Poster Presentations:

Monday, September 30, 2024 | 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM EDT | Exhibit Hall A-D

(0610) Association Between Routine Laboratory Inflammatory Indicators and Circulating Tumor DNA Levels in HPV-Positive Oropharyngeal Carcinoma

Presenting Author: Ryan S. Ziltzer, M.D., MPH | Senior Author: Meghan T. Turner, M.D.

West Virginia University, Morgantown, WV

This pilot study suggests that certain inflammatory indices are significantly associated with higher TTMV-HPV DNA Scores in OPSCC, indicating their potential utility as surrogate markers for disease monitoring.

Naveris will be exhibiting at the conference at Booth #718, where attendees can learn more about NavDx and its impact on optimizing surveillance of oropharyngeal cancer recurrence and informing the care of patients with HPV-driven cancers.

For more information about Naveris and NavDx, please visit www.naveris.com and www.NavDx.com.

About Naveris

Naveris is a privately held, commercial stage, precision oncology diagnostics company with facilities in Massachusetts and North Carolina. Since its founding in 2017, Naveris has been committed to improving outcomes for the millions of people at risk of developing viral-induced cancers with novel molecular diagnostics that enable earlier cancer detection. The company operates high-complexity testing clinical laboratories that are accredited by the College of American Pathologists and the New York State Department of Health Wadsworth Center, and are certified under CLIA. For more information on Naveris and the clinical impact of NavDx, please visit www.naveris.com and www.NavDx.com. NavDx has not been cleared or approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

