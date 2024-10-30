SUBSCRIBE
Nautilus Biotechnology to Participate in the Inaugural Guggenheim Healthcare Conference

October 30, 2024 | 
SEATTLE, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAUT; or “Nautilus”), a company pioneering a single-molecule protein analysis platform, today announced the company will be participating in the Inaugural Guggenheim Healthcare Conference.

Nautilus’ management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the “Investors” section of the company website at: www.nautilus.bio.

About Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc.
With its corporate headquarters in Seattle, Washington and its research and development headquarters in San Carlos, California, Nautilus is a development stage life sciences company working to create a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. Nautilus’ mission is to transform the field of proteomics by democratizing access to the proteome and enabling fundamental advancements across human health and medicine. To learn more about Nautilus, visit www.nautilus.bio.

press@nautilus.bio

investorrelations@nautilus.bio

