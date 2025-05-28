SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Nautilus Biotechnology to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 46th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

May 28, 2025 | 
1 min read

SEATTLE, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAUT; or “Nautilus”), a company pioneering a single-molecule protein analysis platform for quantifying the proteome, today announced the company will be participating in the Goldman Sachs 46th Annual Global Healthcare Conference.

Nautilus’ management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the “Investors” section of the company website at: www.nautilus.bio.

About Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc.
With its corporate headquarters in Seattle, Washington and its research and development headquarters in San Carlos, California, Nautilus is a development stage life sciences company working to create a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. Nautilus’ mission is to transform the field of proteomics by democratizing access to the proteome and enabling fundamental advancements across human health and medicine. To learn more about Nautilus, visit www.nautilus.bio.

Media Contact
press@nautilus.bio

Investor Contact
investorrelations@nautilus.bio


Washington State Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Chicago, Illinois, USA on Lake Michigan at dawn.
Cancer
AACR 2025 Tracker: Merck, GSK, Roche and More Present Key Data
April 30, 2025
 · 
8 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff
Histology microscope image of motor unit synapse of muscle fibers (100x)
Duchenne muscular dystrophy
Safety Questions Loom in Duchenne as Dyne, Wave and Others Plan FDA Filings
March 27, 2025
 · 
8 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Dorval, Quebec, Canada - September 3, 2021: Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. head office building in Dorval, Quebec, Canada. Novartis is a global healthcare company based in Switzerland.
Spinal muscular atrophy
Novartis’ Intrathecal Zolgensma Effective in Older Children
March 19, 2025
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Editorial
Transparency Missing in Action at HHS Despite Leaders’ Calls for Clarity
February 28, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie