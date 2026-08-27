National Can-RISE Study to Help Close Critical Gaps in Menopause Research

The first national investigator-led study focused on Canadian women’s experiences of menopause and the menopausal transition is now inviting participants, in partnership with GreenShield and supported by a charitable grant from Organon

TORONTO, Aug. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Women’s Health Collective Canada (WHCC) and the Partnership for Women’s Health Research Canada (PWHR), in partnership with GreenShield and supported by a charitable grant from Organon, have launched the Researching Information, Support, and Equity During the Menopause Transition in Canada (Can-RISE) Study. As the first national investigator-led study focused on Canadian women’s experiences of menopause and the menopausal transition, Can-RISE is led by PWHR with funding support from WHCC.

The Can-RISE Study builds on the recently announced partnership between Women’s Health Collective Canada and GreenShield, Canada's only national non-profit health care and insurance organization, to advance menopause research, awareness and support across Canada.

Despite affecting millions of women, perimenopause, menopause and post-menopause remain among the most under-researched and misunderstood stages of women's health. Many people continue to navigate this transition with limited information, support, or access to care. By capturing participants' experiences from across Canada, the Can-RISE Study will help address critical evidence gaps and build a stronger understanding of the menopause transition, while ensuring diverse experiences, including those of women from underserved communities, are represented.

Insights generated through the study will be synthesized into a report to be released in early 2027, helping create one of the most comprehensive understandings to date of the menopause transition in Canada. Beyond the report, the study will generate a valuable Canadian research dataset to support future research, knowledge mobilization, education, and policy development, strengthening understanding of this stage of life and informing improvements in care and support for years to come.

The survey builds on GreenShield's broader commitment to advancing women's health and closing persistent gaps in care. As part of this commitment, GreenShield is partnering to help generate insights that deepen understanding of the menopause transition and inform more responsive solutions for women across Canada. Leveraging its reach as an organization serving nearly eight million Canadians, GreenShield will help connect people with the opportunity to participate in the study and contribute to a more comprehensive understanding of menopause experiences across the country.

Through the charitable grant Organon is supporting knowledge mobilization efforts to help ensure the findings reach healthcare professionals, employers, policymakers, researchers and the public.

"Perimenopause and menopause remain under-discussed, under-researched, and under-supported in Canada's healthcare system, despite affecting millions of people," says Dr. Lori Brotto, Lead Investigator of the Can-RISE Study. "We cannot improve care without listening to the people navigating this transition. Can-RISE is an important opportunity to better understand where current systems are falling short and to ensure future healthcare, workplace supports, policies, and research priorities are informed by people's lived experiences.”

"For too long, people navigating the midlife transition through perimenopause, menopause and beyond have had to manage significant health, social and economic impacts without the research and evidence needed to fully understand their experiences," says Amy Flood, Executive Director, Women's Health Collective Canada. "The Can-RISE Study is an opportunity to help change that. By encouraging people across Canada to share their experiences, we are building the knowledge needed to improve care, inform policy, strengthen workplace supports, and ensure future generations are better supported through every stage of the menopause transition."

"The menopausal transition is a critical issue for Canadian women's health and national prosperity. That's why the Partnership for Women's Health Research Canada is bringing together leading researchers to generate evidence that will improve menopause care for women in all their diversity," says Dr. Tamil Kendall, Director, Partnership for Women's Health Research Canada.

“Far too many women navigate perimenopause and menopause without the information, support, or care they need, often while balancing responsibilities at work, at home, and in their communities,” said Mandy Mail, Executive Vice President, GreenShield Cares. “As an organization committed to Better Health for All, we know meaningful innovation must be informed by evidence and lived experience. Through Can-RISE, we're helping build a stronger understanding of menopause in Canada so that future supports, services, and solutions are grounded in the real needs of the people they are intended to serve.”

“Women's health has historically been under-researched, leaving important gaps in understanding and care at key stages of life,” said Dominic Bégin, President and Managing Director, Organon Canada. “Advancing women's health through access, innovation, and education is central to Organon's purpose. We are proud that our company supports the Women’s Health Collective Canada’s knowledge mobilization efforts for the Can-RISE Study, helping ensure insights from this research reach those who can drive awareness, education, and action to better support women through the menopause transition.”

Participation in the Can-RISE Study

The Can-RISE Study is led by Dr. Lori Brotto. Participation is voluntary, and the online survey takes approximately 20 to 30 minutes to complete. Researchers encourage eligible participants from across Canada to share their experiences to help build a stronger evidence base for future research, healthcare, policy, and workplace supports.

The survey is open to people who:

are 35 to 70 years of age;

live in Canada; and

were assigned female at birth and identify as women, transgender or gender-diverse people.





To learn more about the study, review the full eligibility criteria, or participate, visit pwhr.org/can-rise/ .

About WHCC

Women’s Health Collective Canada (WHCC) is a strategic alliance of Canada’s leading women’s health and hospital foundations working together to advance equity in women’s health research and care with unified action. Through intentional collaboration, WHCC brings together resources, fundraising, education and advocacy, working alongside partners who share the vision to improve outcomes and drive lasting change in women’s health. WHCC consists of the BC Women’s Health Foundation, Alberta Women’s Health Foundation, Women’s College Hospital Foundation, the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) Foundation and the IWK Foundation. To learn more about WHCC, its members and their work, or to donate, please visit whcc.ca .

About PWHR

The Partnership for Women’s Health Research Canada (PWHR) unites the Women’s Health Research Institute (WHRI, BC), Women and Children’s Health Research Institute (WCHRI, AB), McGill University Health Centre Research Institute (MUHC-RI, QC), the Research and Innovation Institute at Women’s College Hospital (WCRI, ON), and IWK Health (NS) in our common vision of better health for all women, trans, and non-binary people through research equity, excellence, and inclusion. PWHR’s partner institutions bring together more than 1200 women’s health researchers addressing health issues across the lifespan from diverse disciplinary perspectives who mentor over 1,500 trainees each year, from undergraduate to postdoctoral and clinical fellows. Their collective contributions to women’s health research span the continuum from basic and clinical science to health services, and social, cultural, environmental and population health research. To learn more about PWHR, visit pwhr.org .

About GreenShield

As Canada's only national non-profit health care and insurance organization, GreenShield believes health care is a right, not a privilege. GreenShield is dedicated to improving health outcomes, driving systemic change, and building a future where every Canadian can reach their full health and well-being potential.

GreenShield is revolutionizing the health care and insurance experience by bringing coverage and care together in one place. Through a unique integrated payer-provider ("payvider") model, GreenShield offers insurance, administers benefits, and pays claims as a ‘payer’ while offering health care services such as mental health, pharmacy, telemedicine, and chronic disease management as a ‘provider’.

As a non-profit social enterprise without shareholders, GreenShield reinvests excess earnings to directly support underserved communities. Through GreenShield Cares, the company has positively impacted the health and well-being of over one million Canadians between 2020 and 2025.

What’s driving GreenShield now is the commitment to measurably impact an additional three million Canadians by 2030 – across mental health, essential medicines, and chronic disease management – through scalable initiatives that deliver meaningful change in pursuit of its mission of Better Health for All. GreenShield is proud to be recognized multiple times as one of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, certified annually as a leading Imagine Canada Caring Company, and honoured with repeat placement on Fortune’s prestigious Change the World list – a testament to a sustained commitment to purpose-driven innovation and impact.

About Organon

Organon (NYSE: OGN) is a global healthcare company with a mission to deliver impactful medicines and solutions for a healthier every day. With a portfolio of over 70 products across Women’s Health and General Medicines, which includes biosimilars, Organon focuses on addressing health needs that uniquely, disproportionately, or differently affect women, while expanding access to essential treatments in over 140 markets.

Headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, Organon is committed to advancing access, affordability, and innovation in healthcare. Learn more at organon.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, X, YouTube, TikTok, and Facebook.

About Her Health Grants Program

Organon’s Her Health Grants program supports eligible nonprofit initiatives that address unmet needs in women’s health, focusing on areas that affect women uniquely, disproportionately, or differently. The program aims to expand access, foster innovation, and generate educational outcomes in women’s health.

CONTACT: Media Contact Daniel St. Germaine | daniel.stgermaine@whcc.ca