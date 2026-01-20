Natera’s Fetal Focus™ Single Gene NIPT (sgNIPT) Selected for Prestigious Oral Plenary Presentation at Society of Maternal Fetal Medicine (SMFM) Meeting

EXPAND clinical trial to be presented; data support Fetal Focus™ sgNIPT for inherited conditions

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA), a global leader in cell-free DNA and precision medicine, today announced that the EXPAND clinical trial will be featured in an oral plenary presentation at the SMFM meeting, taking place February 8-13, 2026.

EXPAND is a prospective, blinded clinical trial to develop and validate Fetal Focus. Powered by Natera’s proprietary, ultra-sensitive LinkedSNP™ technology, Fetal Focus assesses whether a fetus has inherited disease-causing variants from one or both parents, analyzing 21 genes associated with serious, early-onset medical conditions.

As previously announced, EXPAND validated Fetal Focus’ ability to identify a broad range of clinically relevant inherited conditions with high accuracy. The oral presentation will detail the study’s key results, along with its robust design, including confirmation of all outcomes against genetic truth.

“Being selected for a plenary session at SMFM highlights the high quality of the EXPAND data and its role in advancing prenatal screening,” said Sheetal Parmar, M.S., CGC, senior vice president of medical affairs for women’s health at Natera. “Supporting women’s health is central to Natera’s mission. EXPAND reflects our ongoing commitment to generating high-quality clinical evidence that delivers actionable insights in prenatal care.”

In addition to EXPAND, Natera and its collaborators will deliver a second oral presentation at SMFM highlighting data from VANISH, a prospective clinical trial which validates the unique ability of Panorama™ NIPT to interpret cell-free DNA patterns in vanishing twin pregnancies.

The full list of Natera presentations at SMFM includes:

February 11, 8:45 AM PT | Presentation # 4 (Oral Plenary Presentation)

Presenter: Rajeevi Madankumar, M.D.

Performance of a single gene non-invasive prenatal screening test for recessive conditions

February 11, 10:30 AM PT | Presentation # 145 (Poster)

Presenter: Vivienne Souter, M.D.

Carrier Screening as a Pathway to In-Utero Therapy

February 12, 1:00 PM PT | Presentation # 65 (Oral Presentation)

Presenter: Lorraine Dugoff, M.D.

Development and Validation of a SNP-based cfDNA test for vanishing twin pregnancies: The VANISH Trial

February 12, 3:30 PM PT | Presentation # 1092 (Poster)

Presenter: Jeffrey T. Meltzer, M.D.

Identification of maternal Alzheimer’s disease risk after an atypical finding on SNP-based prenatal cfDNA screening

About Natera

Natera™ is a global leader in cell-free DNA and precision medicine, dedicated to oncology, women’s health, and organ health. We aim to make personalized genetic testing and diagnostics part of the standard-of-care to protect health and inform earlier, more targeted interventions that help lead to longer, healthier lives. Natera’s tests are supported by more than 350 peer-reviewed publications that demonstrate excellent performance. Natera operates ISO 13485-certified and CAP-accredited laboratories certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) in Austin, Texas, and San Carlos, California, and through Foresight Diagnostics, its subsidiary, operates an ISO 27001-certified and CAP-accredited laboratory certified under CLIA in Boulder, Colorado. For more information, visit www.natera.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements and are not a representation that Natera’s plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent Natera’s expectations as of the date of this press release, and Natera disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including with respect to our efforts to develop and commercialize new product offerings, whether the results of clinical or other studies will support the use of our product offerings, the impact of results of such studies, our expectations of the reliability, accuracy, and performance of our tests, or of the benefits of our tests and product offerings to patients, providers, and payers. Additional risks and uncertainties are discussed in greater detail in "Risk Factors" in Natera’s recent filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, and in other filings Natera makes with the SEC from time to time. These documents are available at www.natera.com/investors and www.sec.gov.

Investor Relations: Mike Brophy, CFO, Natera, Inc., investor@natera.com

Media: Lesley Bogdanow, VP of Corporate Communications, Natera, Inc., pr@natera.com