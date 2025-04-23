Natera To Present Data from 8 Studies at 2025 AACR Annual Meeting

Data spans immunotherapy (IO) response prediction and genomic landscaping in colorectal cancer (CRC), breast cancer, and gynecological cancers

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA), a global leader in cell-free DNA and genetic testing, today announced that data from 8 studies will be shared at the American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting that will take place April 25 – 30, 2025 in Chicago, IL.

Highlights from AACR include:

An oral presentation titled “Large-scale Genomic Profiling of Colorectal Cancer” from an exploratory analysis examining the characteristics of the mutational landscape of CRC and patterns across clinical and molecular subgroups. The study was performed using Natera’s proprietary real-world database (RWD) that comprises de-identified clinical and genomic data from over 73,000 patients who underwent commercial Signatera™ testing.

Poster presentations exploring the genomic landscape in over 30,000 breast cancer patients and over 8,000 gynecologic cancer patients, revealing distinct genomic patterns, and underscoring the research value of Natera’s RWD.

Data that integrates Natera’s clinical and genomic information, demonstrating how its real-world evidence database can enhance immunotherapy response prediction by improving neoantigen identification.

Further datasets in esophageal cancer, sarcoma, and CRC, adding to the evidence base of Signatera’s clinical validity and utility.

“We are pleased to share such a broad set of data showcasing our breadth of capabilities in oncology,” said Alexey Aleshin, M.D., general manager of oncology and corporate chief medical officer. “In addition to presenting Signatera data in several types of cancer, we look forward to presentations that leverage the use of our multi-modal database of real-world evidence, which can provide valuable insights to strengthen drug discoveries and potentially accelerate therapeutic breakthroughs.”

