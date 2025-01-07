Natera to Participate in the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA), a global leader in cell-free DNA testing, today announced that it will participate in the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, CA on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. PT (12:00 p.m. ET). Members of management will deliver a presentation and host a Q&A with the investment community at the conference.





A live webcast may be accessed through the investor relations section of the Natera website at investor.natera.com. A replay of the event will be available shortly following the conference.

About Natera

Natera™ is a global leader in cell-free DNA and genetic testing, dedicated to oncology, women’s health, and organ health. We aim to make personalized genetic testing and diagnostics part of the standard of care to protect health and inform earlier, more targeted interventions that help lead to longer, healthier lives. Natera’s tests are validated by more than 250 peer-reviewed publications that demonstrate high accuracy. Natera operates ISO 13485-certified and CAP-accredited laboratories certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) in Austin, Texas, and San Carlos, California. For more information, visit www.natera.com.

