SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Natera to Participate in the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

January 7, 2025 | 
1 min read

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA), a global leader in cell-free DNA testing, today announced that it will participate in the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, CA on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. PT (12:00 p.m. ET). Members of management will deliver a presentation and host a Q&A with the investment community at the conference.


A live webcast may be accessed through the investor relations section of the Natera website at investor.natera.com. A replay of the event will be available shortly following the conference.

About Natera

Natera™ is a global leader in cell-free DNA and genetic testing, dedicated to oncology, women’s health, and organ health. We aim to make personalized genetic testing and diagnostics part of the standard of care to protect health and inform earlier, more targeted interventions that help lead to longer, healthier lives. Natera’s tests are validated by more than 250 peer-reviewed publications that demonstrate high accuracy. Natera operates ISO 13485-certified and CAP-accredited laboratories certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) in Austin, Texas, and San Carlos, California. For more information, visit www.natera.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations: Mike Brophy, CFO, Natera, Inc., 650-249-9090, investor@natera.com

Media: Lesley Bogdanow, VP of Corporate Communications, Natera, Inc., pr@natera.com

Texas Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Note paper with blood donation concept on red background
Sickle cell disease
Vertex, Beam Report SCD Cell and Gene Therapies Advances at ASH 2024
December 9, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Businessman holding a dart aiming at the target - business targeting, aiming, focus concept. Art collage.
Bladder cancer
Protara, CG Oncology Tout Promising Bladder Cancer Outcomes
December 6, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Businessman holding a dart aiming at the target - business targeting, aiming, focus concept. Art collage.
Cancer
AstraZeneca/Daiichi Sankyo, BioNTech, Merus to Present Promising Cancer Therapies at ESMO Asia 2024
December 2, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Human liver protection. Wireframe low poly style. Concept for medical, pharmacology, treatment of the hepatitis. Abstract modern 3d vector illustration on dark blue background.
MASH
Novo, Viking Heat Up MASH Space with Promising Data at AASLD24
November 20, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac