Natera Integrates with Flatiron Health’s OncoEMR® Platform

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA), a global leader in cell-free DNA and precision medicine, and Flatiron Health, a leading healthtech company dedicated to expanding the possibilities of point-of-care solutions in oncology, today announced the integration of Natera’s oncology testing portfolio into OncoEMR®, Flatiron’s cloud-based Electronic Medical Record (EMR) platform. The integration enables seamless electronic ordering and results delivery for Natera’s oncology tests directly within the clinical workflow of thousands of U.S. cancer care providers.

The two-way integration provides oncologists with a unified ordering experience for Signatera™ and all of Natera’s oncology offerings, built directly into the EMR system. Once processed, test results are returned electronically to the ordering provider within the OncoEMR interface, ensuring timely access to actionable insights. This creates a seamless experience for over 4,500 providers and 1,000 community-based care locations nationwide, making it even easier to incorporate molecular residual disease (MRD) testing and monitoring into routine care.

“We aim to equip providers with smart, connected tools that enhance care delivery without adding complexity,” said Quincy Weatherspoon, vice president and general manager of point of care solutions at Flatiron Health. “Natera is a leader in precision medicine, and integrating the company’s oncology testing into OncoEMR exemplifies how thoughtful technology can drive efficiency at scale, support our provider networks and clinicians, and improve patient care and outcomes.”

“Clinicians need testing solutions that are both scientifically rigorous and operationally seamless,” said Minetta Liu, M.D., chief medical officer of oncology at Natera. “This integration was designed with their daily workflows in mind—reducing administrative steps and accelerating access to molecular insights that can be used to guide confident treatment decisions.”

About Natera

Natera™ is a global leader in cell-free DNA and precision medicine, dedicated to oncology, women’s health, and organ health. We aim to make personalized genetic testing and diagnostics part of the standard-of-care to protect health and inform earlier, more targeted interventions that help lead to longer, healthier lives. Natera’s tests are supported by more than 325 peer-reviewed publications that demonstrate excellent performance. Natera operates ISO 13485-certified and CAP-accredited laboratories certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) in Austin, Texas, and San Carlos, California. For more information, visit www.natera.com.

About Flatiron Health

Flatiron Health is a healthtech company expanding the possibilities for point of care solutions in oncology and using data for good to power smarter care for every person with cancer. Through machine learning and AI, real-world evidence, and breakthroughs in clinical trials, we continue to transform patients’ real-life experiences into knowledge and create a more modern, connected oncology ecosystem. Flatiron Health is an independent affiliate of the Roche Group.

About Flatiron’s OncoEMR®

OncoEMR® is an industry-leading electronic health record for community oncology—supporting efficient, personalized, and evidence-based care across the patient journey. With intuitive workflows, customizable templates, and clinical content from trusted sources, OncoEMR helps care teams work smarter, not harder. Over 4,500 providers across the Flatiron network of 1,000 community-based cancer care locations use OncoEMR for patient care and practice operations.

