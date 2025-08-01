Natera Highlights Latest Prospera™ Data at WTC 2025; 16 Abstracts Including Five Oral Presentations

High-impact datasets across heart, kidney and lung at WTC follows two major publications in the American Journal of Transplantation in the last three months

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA), a global leader in cell-free DNA and precision medicine, today announced that it will present several new datasets at the 2025 World Transplant Congress (WTC), taking place August 2 - 6 in San Francisco, CA.

The presentations span kidney, heart and lung transplantation and represent one of the most comprehensive collections of data on Natera’s Prospera test to date. Highlights include five oral presentations and 11 poster sessions featuring evidence from high-impact studies that support the use of Natera’s products, such as:

Multiple abstracts from the Trifecta series of studies , including three oral presentations which evaluated Prospera’s performance across kidney, heart and lung transplantation.

, including three oral presentations which evaluated Prospera’s performance across kidney, heart and lung transplantation. Two posters tied to recently published studies in the American Journal of Transplantation : (1) The prospective, multi-center PEDAL clinical trial, which demonstrated Prospera Kidney’s ability to predict long-term outcomes following rejection; and (2) a study on Prospera Heart with Donor Quantity Score (DQS), highlighting its robust performance in detecting allograft rejection.

: (1) The prospective, multi-center PEDAL clinical trial, which demonstrated Prospera Kidney’s ability to predict long-term outcomes following rejection; and (2) a study on Prospera Heart with Donor Quantity Score (DQS), highlighting its robust performance in detecting allograft rejection. An oral presentation detailing Prospera Kidney’s utility in monitoring treatment of chronic antibody-mediated rejection with anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody therapy. These findings were published earlier this month in Kidney International Reports.

“We are proud to share 16 presentations across kidney, heart and lung at this major global conference,” said Sangeeta Bhorade, M.D., chief medical officer of organ health at Natera. “These new presentations and recent peer-reviewed publications underscore the clinical value of Prospera and affirm our leadership in advancing transplant care through innovation and science.”

Full list of presentations at WTC include:

August 3, 5:35 PM PT | Presentation # OA11.8 (Oral Presentation)

Presenter: Patrick T. Gauthier, Ph.D.

Trifecta-Lung Study: dd-cfDNA Correlates with T Cell-Mediated Rejection and Parenchymal Injury in Mucosal Biopsies of Lung Transplants

August 4, 3:30 PM PT | Presentation # P2.07.92

Presenter: Vasanthi Balaraman, M.D.

Role of Broad Gene Panel for Kidney Disease in Kidney Transplant Donor Selection: A Case Study

August 4, 3:30 PM PT | Presentation # P2.07.165

Presenter: Yasar Caliskan, M.D.

Experiences Regarding Use of Genetic Testing in Living Donor Candidate Evaluation: A Survey of US Transplant Center Staff

August 4, 3:30 PM PT | Presentation # P2.07.198

Presenter: Katelynn S. Madill-Thomsen, Ph.D.

Calling All DSA Positive Allows Existing Banff Guidelines to Diagnose Many More Cases of Histologic ABMR Currently Missed Only Because They Are DSA-Negative

August 4, 4:41 PM PT | Presentation # OA18.2 (Oral Presentation)

Presenter: Krista Lentine, M.D., Ph.D.

Contemporary Practice and Challenges in Managing the Costs of Kidney Paired Donation: A Survey of US Transplant Professionals

August 5, 3:30 PM PT | Presentation # P3.03.50

Presenter: Suphamai Bunnapradist, M.D.

Monitoring the Response to Treatment of Kidney Allograft Rejection with Donor-Derived Cell-Free DNA

August 5, 3:30 PM PT | Presentation # P3.03.55

Presenter: Paul J. Kim, M.D.

A Two-Threshold Algorithm Using Donor-Derived Cell-Free DNA Fraction and Quantity to Detect Acute Rejection After 21 Days Post Heart Transplantation

August 5, 3:30 PM PT | Presentation # P3.03.56

Presenter: Alan Betensley, M.D., BSE, FCCP

Monitoring Changes in Donor-Derived Cell-Free DNA Levels in Treated Lung Allograft Rejection: Pilot Data

August 5, 3:30 PM PT | Presentation # P3.03.57

Presenter: David J. Ross, M.D., FCCP, FAST

Cell-Free DNA Does Not Discriminate Acute Rejection from Infection After Lung Transplant: Pilot Study

August 5, 3:30 PM PT | Presentation # P3.03.58

Presenter: Katherine Vandervest, M.D.

‘Baseline Lung Allograft Dysfunction’ is Associated with Different Cell-Free DNA Dynamics After Lung Transplantation

August 5, 3:30 PM PT | Presentation # P3.03.59

Presenter: Eileen Hsich, M.D.

Donor-Derived Cell-Free DNA is Not Associated with White Blood Cell Count in Heart Transplant Recipients

August 5, 3:30 PM PT | Presentation # P3.03.60

Presenter: Navchetan Kaur, Ph.D.

Trajectory of dd-cfDNA Levels in Patients Undergoing Repeat Kidney Transplantation

August 5, 3:30 PM PT | Presentation # P3.07.177

Presenter: Ziad S. Zaky, M.D.

Unsupervised Machine Learning with Dynamic Time Warping Helps Understand Longitudinal dd-cfDNA Trajectories in Kidney Transplant Patients

August 5, 4:41 PM PT | Presentation # OA36.2 (Oral Presentation)

Presenter: Katelynn S. Madill-Thomsen, Ph.D.

Defining Relationships Among Tests for Heart Transplant Antibody-Mediated Rejection

August 6, 8:44 AM PT | Presentation # OA50.4 (Oral Presentation)

Presenter: Katelynn S. Madill-Thomsen, Ph.D.

Defining the Hierarchy of Relationships Among Tests for Kidney Transplant Antibody-Mediated Rejection

August 6, 9:20 AM PT | Presentation # OA50.8 (Oral Presentation)

Presenter: Wai-Choong Lye, M.D.

Anti-CD38 Monoclonal Antibody Daratumumab for the Treatment of Chronic Active-Antibody Mediated Kidney Allograft Rejection

