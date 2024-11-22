Natera Announces Publication of over 100 Peer-Reviewed Papers on SignateraTM

Underscores the Company’s commitment to generating robust scientific evidence on its leading MRD technology

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA), a global leader in cell-free DNA and genetic testing, today announced that it has surpassed a key milestone with over 100 peer-reviewed publications on its personalized and tumor-informed molecular residual disease (MRD) test, Signatera.





Multiple validation studies on Signatera have been published in top-tier journals like Nature, Nature Medicine, Nature Cancer, Journal of Clinical Oncology, Annals of Oncology, and JAMA Oncology. These include some of the largest and most comprehensive prospective studies of MRD testing to date.

In clinical studies, Signatera continues to demonstrate excellent performance, and evidence-based use of Signatera in a real-world setting exemplifies its clinical utility and potential in guiding clinical care. These impactful studies have not only paved the way for coverage across a broad range of cancer types and indications but have also led to increased adoption among the medical community.

“Natera has always had a focus on developing robust clinical evidence,” said Alexey Aleshin, MD, chief medical officer and general manager of oncology. “The ongoing delivery of high-quality data is critical to our mission as we work to positively impact cancer care for patients and their families. We want to thank our patients for participating in these studies and our collaborators for their partnership on these efforts.”

Signatera is the most widely used and extensively validated MRD test in the U.S., having helped more than 200,000 cancer patients. In addition to over 100 peer-reviewed publications, Natera has a deep pipeline that includes several phase III randomized clinical trials across colorectal, bladder, and breast cancer.

About Signatera

Signatera is a personalized, tumor-informed, molecular residual disease test for patients previously diagnosed with cancer. Custom-built for each individual, Signatera uses circulating tumor DNA to detect and quantify cancer left in the body, identify recurrence earlier than standard-of-care tools, and help optimize treatment decisions. The test is available for clinical and research use and is covered by Medicare for patients with colorectal cancer, breast cancer, ovarian cancer, and muscle-invasive bladder cancer, as well as for immunotherapy monitoring of any solid tumor. Signatera has been clinically validated across multiple cancer types and indications, with published evidence in over 100 peer-reviewed papers.

About Natera

Natera™ is a global leader in cell-free DNA and genetic testing, dedicated to oncology, women’s health, and organ health. We aim to make personalized genetic testing and diagnostics part of the standard of care to protect health and inform earlier, more targeted interventions that help lead to longer, healthier lives. Natera’s tests are validated by more than 250 peer-reviewed publications that demonstrate high accuracy. Natera operates ISO 13485-certified and CAP-accredited laboratories certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) in Austin, Texas, and San Carlos, California. For more information, visit www.natera.com.

