Natera Announces National Commercial Coverage for its Fetal RhD NIPT

Coverage from one of the largest payors in the country expands access to fetal RhD testing for pregnant patients nationwide

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA), a global leader in cell-free DNA (cfDNA) and genetic testing, today announced a new policy for commercial coverage of its cfDNA Fetal RhD noninvasive prenatal test (Fetal RhD NIPT) from one of the largest payors in the United States.





Effective as of Jan. 2025, the policy notes that coverage of fetal RhD testing is available when a pregnancy may be at risk for alloimmunization, when paternal antigen typing is unavailable or heterozygous, and if a patient declines amniocentesis or it is not recommended for the pregnancy.

Up to 15 percent of pregnant patients are RhD-negative1. When the maternal blood type is RhD-negative and the fetal blood type is RhD-positive, antibodies can develop (alloimmunization) that can lead to hemolytic disease of the fetus and newborn.

Natera’s Fetal RhD NIPT can be performed as early as nine weeks gestation and determines fetal RhD status from the blood of a pregnant patient. It is offered through the Company’s women’s health suite of products, which includes Panorama, the no. 1 ordered NIPT in the U.S.

“These new policies expand access to important testing that can prevent unnecessary medical treatment in pregnancies,” said Ramesh Hariharan, PhD, General Manager of Women’s Health at Natera. “Broadening commercial coverage to include fetal RhD testing reinforces the importance of this offering and the benefits it can bring to pregnant patients nationwide.”

About Natera

Natera™ is a global leader in cell-free DNA and genetic testing, dedicated to oncology, women’s health, and organ health. We aim to make personalized genetic testing and diagnostics part of the standard of care to protect health and inform earlier, more targeted interventions that help lead to longer, healthier lives. Natera’s tests are validated by more than 250 peer-reviewed publications that demonstrate high accuracy. Natera operates ISO 13485-certified and CAP-accredited laboratories certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) in Austin, Texas, and San Carlos, California. For more information, visit www.natera.com.

