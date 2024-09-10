Nanox to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference in September 2024

PETACH TIKVA, Israel, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NANO-X IMAGING LTD (“Nanox” or the “Company,” Nasdaq: NNOX), an innovative medical imaging technology company, today announced that Company management will participate in an investor conference in the month of September 2024:



Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference



About Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference

Nanox’s Chief Executive Officer and Acting Chairman, Erez Meltzer, and Chief Financial Officer, Ran Daniel, will engage in a fireside chat at the Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference, which will be held at the InterContinental New York Barclay Hotel in New York City on September 17-19, 2024.

The fireside chat is scheduled for Wednesday, September 18 at 10:55 am Eastern Time, and will be accessible via a live webcast here. Interested parties may also access the link to the live audio webcast on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website. The webcast replay will be available after the conclusion of the fireside chat.

About Nanox

Nanox (NASDAQ: NNOX) is focused on applying its proprietary medical imaging technology and solutions to make diagnostic medicine more accessible and affordable across the globe. Nanox’s vision is to increase access, reduce costs and enhance the efficiency of routine medical imaging technology and processes, in order to improve early detection and treatment, which Nanox believes is key to helping people achieve better health outcomes, and, ultimately, to save lives. The Nanox ecosystem includes Nanox.ARC— a multi-source Digital Tomosynthesis system that is cost-effective and user-friendly; an AI-based suite of algorithms that augment the readings of routine CT imaging to highlight early signs often related to chronic disease (Nanox.AI); a cloud-based infrastructure (Nanox.CLOUD); and a proprietary decentralized marketplace, through Nanox’s subsidiary, USARAD Holdings Inc., that provides remote access to radiology and cardiology experts; and a comprehensive teleradiology services platform (Nanox.MARKETPLACE). Together, Nanox’s products and services create a worldwide, innovative, and comprehensive solution that connects medical imaging solutions, from scan to diagnosis. For more information, please visit www.nanox.vision.

CONTACT: Contacts Media Contact: Ben Shannon ICR Westwicke NanoxPR@icrinc.com Investor Contact: Mike Cavanaugh ICR Westwicke mike.cavanaugh@westwicke.com