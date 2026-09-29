Nanoscope Therapeutics to Present at Meeting on the Mesa 2026

Samarendra Mohanty, Co-Founder, President and Chief Scientific Officer, to participate in the premier cell and gene therapy industry conference, October 5–7, 2026, in Phoenix, Arizona

DALLAS, Sept. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoscope Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company committed to developing and commercializing novel, disease-agnostic therapies for patients with photoreceptor loss and vision impairment due to retinal degeneration, today announced that Samarendra Mohanty, Co-Founder, President and Chief Scientific Officer, will deliver an Innovation Spotlight presentation at the Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa 2026, taking place October 5–7, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. The meeting is organized by the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine (ARM), which unites the cell and gene therapy ecosystem to modernize healthcare systems, overcome obstacles to innovation, and improve patient access to life-changing treatments.

Presentation Details:

Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa 2026



Session: Innovation Spotlights



Presenter: Samarendra Mohanty, President



Date & Time: Tuesday, October 6, 2026, 11:15 AM



Location: The Arizona Biltmore Hotel, Phoenix, Arizona

During his presentation, Dr. Mohanty will provide a company update on Nanoscope's progress toward potential global approval of its lead asset, MOGENRY® (sonpiretigene isteparvovec; MCO-010), for the treatment of inherited retinal dystrophies, including the status of the Company’s Biologics License Application (BLA), currently under FDA review. Members of the Nanoscope leadership will be available to meet. Investors and potential partners should schedule a meeting via the partnering App or reach out to Nanoscope directly.

About MOGENRY (sonpiretigene isteparvovec; MCO-010)

Nanoscope's multi-characteristic opsin (MCO) technology utilizes a proprietary genetically engineered synthetic opsin to enable optimized performance in terms of high light sensitivity across a broad spectrum and fast kinetics. After Nanoscope's Co-Founder, President, and Chief Scientific Officer, Samarendra Mohanty, envisioned and invented the technology, his team has spent over a decade evaluating its performance across multiple animal models and human diseases. MOGENRY is an investigational, one-time, in-office, intravitreal optogenetic gene therapy built on Nanoscope's MCO platform. By delivering a multi-characteristic opsin gene to the highly dense bipolar retinal cells, MOGENRY makes these surviving cells directly light-sensitive, enabling them to utilize the remaining visual circuitry following photoreceptor loss. MOGENRY does not require genetic testing, invasive surgery, or repeat dosing, and is designed for administration within existing retina office workflows.

About Nanoscope Therapeutics

Nanoscope Therapeutics is developing disease-agnostic, vision-restoring optogenetic therapy for millions of patients blinded by retinal degenerative diseases. Following positive results from the RESTORE Phase 2b/3 multicenter, randomized, double-masked, sham-controlled clinical trial for RP (NCT04945772), the FDA has accepted and filed the Company’s BLA for MOGENRY. If approved, MOGENRY has the potential to become the standard of care for patients with RP, administered as a one-time, in-office injection without the need for genetic testing. The Company has also shown promising results in the STARLIGHT Phase 2 clinical trial of MCO-010 in Stargardt disease (SD) (NCT05417126) and plans to initiate a Phase 3 registrational trial in 2026. MCO-010 has received FDA Fast Track and Orphan Drug designations for both RP and SD, along with RMAT designation for SD, and EMA Orphan designations covering non-syndromic and syndromic rod- and cone-dominant dystrophies, as well as macular dystrophies. MCO-010 has also received Sakigake and Orphan designations for inherited retinal dystrophies (IRDs) in Japan and an Orphan designation for IRDs in Saudi Arabia. A Phase 2 program for MCO in geographic atrophy is expected to start in 2026, and other IND-ready programs include Leber congenital amaurosis (LCA).

Contact:

Nanoscope Therapeutics, Inc



(817) 857-1186



PR@nanostherapeutics.com

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SOURCE Nanoscope Therapeutics