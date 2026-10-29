Nanoscope Therapeutics to Participate in Advanced Therapies USA 2026 in Boston

Co-Founder, CEO Sulagna Bhattacharya to join Keynote Panel on navigating the cell and gene therapy landscape and driving market success









Co-Founder, President Samarendra Mohanty, PhD, to present on disease-agnostic gene therapy for neurodegenerative conditions









EVP, Value & Access Ramesh Arjunji to present on building early evidence to support access and pricing for rare diseases and joining panel on expanding access to cell and gene therapies









Sessions to address scientific, commercial, and market access path for MOGENRY® (sonpiretigene isteparvovec; MCO-010), a one-tme, in-office, mutation-agnostic, optogenetic gene therapy currently under FDA and PMDA review

DALLAS, Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoscope Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company committed to developing and commercializing novel, disease-agnostic therapies for patients with photoreceptor loss and vision impairment due to retinal degeneration, today announced that members of its leadership team will participate in Advanced Therapies USA 2026, taking place November 4–5, 2026, at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston, Massachusetts. Sulagna Bhattacharya, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, will join the conference's Keynote Panel Discussion, "Navigating the Cell and Gene Therapy Landscape: Opportunities & Challenges for Driving Market Success." Samarendra Mohanty, PhD, Co-Founder, President and Chief Scientific Officer, will present "Disease-Agnostic Gene Therapy for Neurodegenerative Conditions" in the conference's Gene Therapy track, and Ramesh Arjunji, Executive Vice President, Value & Access, will present "Starting Early to Develop Evidence to Support Access & Pricing for Rare Diseases" and join the panel discussion "Overcoming Barriers and Expanding Access to Cell and Gene Therapies," both in the Evidence, Pricing & Access track. Advanced Therapies USA convenes cell and gene therapy developers, manufacturers, investors, and commercial leaders to address the challenges of bringing advanced therapies from the clinic to patients.

Presentation Details:

Advanced Therapies USA 2026, Hynes Convention Center, Boston, Massachusetts

Session: Navigating the Cell and Gene Therapy Landscape: Opportunities & Challenges for Driving Market Success



Format: Keynote Panel Discussion



Moderator: Miguel Forte, CEO, Kiji Therapeutics, and President, International Society for Cell & Gene Therapy (ISCT)



Panelist: Sulagna Bhattacharya, MBA, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer



Date & Time: Wednesday, November 4, 2026, 9:45 AM ET



Location: Keynote/Theatre 1

Session: Disease-Agnostic Gene Therapy for Neurodegenerative Conditions



Format: Presentation



Track: Gene Therapy (Track 4)



Presenter: Samarendra Mohanty, PhD, Co-Founder, President and Chief Scientific Officer



Date & Time: Wednesday, November 4, 2026, 11:30 AM ET



Location: Hall D, Level 2

Session: Starting Early to Develop Evidence to Support Access & Pricing for Rare Diseases



Format: Presentation



Track: Evidence, Pricing & Access (Track 8)



Presenter: Ramesh Arjunji, PhD, Executive Vice President, Value & Access



Date & Time: Wednesday, November 4, 2026, 1:55 PM ET



Location: Room 209

Session: Overcoming Barriers and Expanding Access to Cell and Gene Therapies



Format: Panel Discussion



Track: Evidence, Pricing & Access (Track 8)



Moderator: Nneka Onwudiwe, Former PRO/PE Regulatory Review Officer, Food and Drug Administration (FDA)



Panelist: Ramesh Arjunji, Executive Vice President, Value & Access



Date & Time: Wednesday, November 4, 2026, 5:10 PM ET



Location: Room 209

Session: Where's the Money? Evolution And Future Outlook for Investment in Advanced Therapies



Format: Keynote Panel Discussion



Moderator: Sven Kili, Partner, Saisei Ventures



Panelist: Samarendra Mohanty, PhD, Co-Founder and President



Date & Time: Thursday, November 5, 2026, 9:35 AM ET



Location: Keynote/Theatre 1

Session: Navigating Global Regulatory Filings



Format: Presentation



Speaker: Ananta Ayagari, PhD, Sr. Director of Regulatory



Date & Time: Wednesday, November 5, 2026, 4:20 PM ET



Location: Room 209

During the keynote panel, Ms. Bhattacharya will join moderator Miguel Forte and executives from KSQ Therapeutics, Aleko Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, Orchard Therapeutics, and Sumitomo Pharma America to discuss the opportunities and challenges of driving market success for cell and gene therapies, drawing on Nanoscope's progress toward potential global approval of its lead asset, MOGENRY® (sonpiretigene isteparvovec; MCO-010), for the treatment of inherited retinal dystrophies, including the status of the Company’s Biologics License Application (BLA), and Japan New Drug Application (JNDA), currently under FDA and PMDA review, respectively. In his Gene Therapy track presentation, Dr. Mohanty, who invented Nanoscope's multi-characteristic opsin (MCO) platform, will discuss how delivering a light-sensitive opsin to surviving bipolar cells enables a mutation-agnostic approach to restoring vision lost to retinal neurodegeneration, without the need for genetic testing, invasive surgery, or repeat dosing. In the Evidence, Pricing & Access track, Mr. Arjunji will discuss why rare disease developers should begin generating evidence early in development to support market access and pricing, drawing on Nanoscope's approach to preparing MOGENRY for potential launch. Later that day, he will join a panel moderated by Nneka Onwudiwe, former PRO/PE Regulatory Review Officer at the FDA, alongside leaders from AIVITA Biomedical, Tolerance Bio, the Oklahoma Health Care Authority, the Emily Whitehead Foundation, and HebeCell Corporation, to discuss overcoming barriers and expanding patient access to cell and gene therapies. Members of the Nanoscope leadership team will be available to meet with potential partners, investors, and industry stakeholders throughout the conference.

About MOGENRY (sonpiretigene isteparvovec; MCO-010)

Nanoscope's multi-characteristic opsin (MCO) technology utilizes a proprietary genetically engineered synthetic opsin to enable optimized performance in terms of high light sensitivity across a broad spectrum and fast kinetics. After Nanoscope's Co-Founder, President, and Chief Scientific Officer, Samarendra Mohanty, envisioned and invented the technology, his team has spent over a decade evaluating its performance across multiple animal models and human diseases. MOGENRY is an investigational, one-time, in-office, intravitreal optogenetic gene therapy built on Nanoscope's MCO platform. By delivering a multi-characteristic opsin gene to the highly dense bipolar retinal cells, MOGENRY makes these surviving cells directly light-sensitive, enabling them to utilize the remaining visual circuitry following photoreceptor loss. MOGENRY does not require genetic testing, invasive surgery, or repeat dosing, and is designed for administration within existing retina office workflows. MOGENRY is under review by the FDA for the treatment of RP with severe vision loss and under priority review by the PMDA and MHLW for the treatment of IRDs in Japan.

About Nanoscope Therapeutics

Nanoscope Therapeutics is developing disease-agnostic, vision-restoring optogenetic therapy for millions of patients blinded by retinal degenerative diseases. Following positive results from the RESTORE Phase 2b/3 multicenter, randomized, double-masked, sham-controlled clinical trial for RP (NCT04945772), the FDA has accepted and filed the Company’s BLA for MOGENRY, and the PMDA has accepted for priority review the Company’s NDA for MOGENRY for the treatment of IRDs in Japan. If approved, MOGENRY has the potential to become the standard of care for patients with RP and other IRDs, administered as a one-time, in-office injection without the need for genetic testing. The Company has also shown promising results in the STARLIGHT Phase 2 clinical trial of MCO-010 in Stargardt disease (SD) (NCT05417126) and plans to initiate a Phase 3 registrational trial in 2026. MCO-010 has received FDA Fast Track and Orphan Drug designations for both RP and SD, along with RMAT designation for SD, and EMA Orphan designations covering non-syndromic and syndromic rod- and cone-dominant dystrophies, as well as macular dystrophies. MCO-010 has also received Sakigake and Orphan designations for inherited retinal dystrophies (IRDs) in Japan and an Orphan designation for IRDs in Saudi Arabia. A Phase 2 program for MCO in geographic atrophy is expected to start in 2026, and other IND-ready programs include Leber congenital amaurosis (LCA). Learn more at NanosTherapeutics.com and follow @NSTherapeutics on X and on LinkedIn.

Contact:

Nanoscope Therapeutics, Inc



+1 (817) 857-1186



PR@nanostherapeutics.com

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SOURCE Nanoscope Therapeutics