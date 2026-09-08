NanoMosaic Joins Mass General Brigham-Led Consortium Awarded ARPA-H GIVE Program to Advance On-Demand Distributed Manufacturing of Genetic Medicines

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NanoMosaic, a pioneer in multiomic analytical technologies for cell and gene therapy development and manufacturing, today announced its participation in a multidisciplinary team awarded up to $39.2 million by the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H). Led by investigators at the Mass General Brigham Gene and Cell Therapy Institute and Massachusetts General Hospital, the consortium is one of five teams selected to receive up to $125 million in total funding under ARPA-H's Genetic Medicines and Individualized Manufacturing for Everyone (GIVE) program. The award supports FUSE (Fast Unified Synthesis and Evaluation), a project aimed to develop a compact, automated system that integrates the production and analysis of RNA medicines within a single platform. As a key industry partner working alongside consortium members, NanoMosaic leads the development of FUSE's analytical and software engine, integrating quality assurance (QA), quality control (QC), and release testing directly into the manufacturing process.

"By embedding advanced biosensing and analytical intelligence into a fully integrated manufacturing process, we are fundamentally changing how genetic medicines are manufactured and released," said Qimin Quan, Ph.D., Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer at NanoMosaic, and TA2 lead investigator for FUSE. "Our goal is to create the analytical intelligence layer needed to enable automated, continuous production and release of genetic medicines in distributed and near-patient settings."

"We envision a future in which genetic medicines can be manufactured where and when they are needed, rather than requiring complex production and shipping networks," said lead and principal investigator Alex Wesselhoeft, Ph.D., Director of the RNA Therapeutics Core at the Mass General Brigham Gene and Cell Therapy Institute. "FUSE brings together complementary expertise in RNA manufacturing, automation, analytics, and clinical translation to help make this vision a reality."

"As medicines become more sophisticated, the technologies used to characterize and manufacture them must advance as well," said John Boyce, Chief Executive Officer of NanoMosaic. "We are proud to contribute to a platform that will help expand access to emerging genetic medicines and personalized treatments."

About NanoMosaic, Inc.



NanoMosaic is a pioneering biotechnology company that develops innovative tools and technologies for multiomic biomarker detection and analysis. The company's flagship product, the NanoMosaic Tessie™ system, is a high-throughput platform for biomarker detection that enables researchers to analyze multiple samples simultaneously with high sensitivity and specificity across proteins and nucleic acid on the same run. The system is designed to provide novel Critical Quality Attributes (CQAs) for Cell and Gene Therapy development and manufacturing and to accelerate the discovery and development of biomarkers for a wide range of applications, including disease diagnosis, drug discovery, and precision medicine.

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