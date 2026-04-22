Nanomerics Secures US Patent Extending MET Platform Protection to the 2040s

Patent grant reinforces long-term US protection of the MET platform underpinning Nanomerics' ocular and nose-to-brain drug delivery pipelines.

Nanomerics Ltd., a clinical-stage speciality pharmaceutical company, today announced the grant of US Patent No. 12,606,641. This grant extends the protection of Nanomerics' Molecular Envelope Technology (MET) intellectual property rights to the 2040s. The grant follows the earlier grant of the corresponding European patent, with further applications pending in other jurisdictions.

Nanomerics' MET is the first clinical-stage, non-irritant, topical ocular penetration enhancer. This drug delivery technology effectively solubilises hydrophobic drugs and delivers them efficiently to both the anterior and posterior ocular tissues via topical eye drops. Nanomerics' MET underpins Nanomerics' ocular pipeline, including the clinical-stage OC134. OC134 is in development for ocular surface conditions including moderate-to-severe allergic conjunctivitis and dry eye disease.

Nanomerics' MET also delivers molecules preferentially to the brain via the nose-to-brain route, bypassing the blood-brain barrier. MET has enabled investigational products in moderate-to-severe pain and in the treatment of childhood epilepsies. Its METfect technology has demonstrated extensive pharmacological effects of various nucleic acid based therapies in the CNS.

Nanomerics' Chief Executive Officer, Professor Andreas G. Schätzlein, said:

"This US grant secures the platform foundation for our current and future MET-based products and reinforces the commercial case we are building with partners."

About Nanomerics

Nanomerics Ltd is a speciality pharmaceutical company with state-of-the-art laboratories based in London, UK. Nanomerics was founded to commercialise its biocompatible polymer technologies for drug delivery and other applications. Nanomerics' proprietary technology is based on world-leading know-how and scientific leadership in polymer nanotechnology. Nanomerics creates uniquely differentiated, patented pharmaceutical assets, underpinned by high-quality science. For example, the company's Molecular Envelope Technology (MET) is a unique patented biocompatible polymer that delivers a step change in target tissue bioavailability. The founding scientists, Professor Dame Ijeoma F. Uchegbu and Professor Andreas G. Schätzlein, developed the technology at the Universities of Strathclyde and Glasgow and, latterly, at the UCL School of Pharmacy. Pharmaceutical product candidates in development include the eye drops: OC134 for moderate-to-severe allergic conjunctivitis and dry eye disease, OC137 for retinal diseases, and OC135 for glaucoma. For more information, please visit www.nanomerics.com.

For press enquiries contact:

Pedro Margarido

Head of Operations, Nanomerics Ltd.

pedro.margarido@nanomerics.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements regarding Nanomerics' intellectual property, product development activities and future prospects. These statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions as at the date of this announcement and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Nanomerics undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Nanomerics Ltd

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