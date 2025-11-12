SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

NANOBIOTIX to Participate in Jefferies London Healthcare Conference 2025

November 11, 2025 | 
2 min read

PARIS and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NANOBIOTIX (Euronext: NANO - NASDAQ: NBTX - the “Company”), a late-clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering nanotherapeutic approaches to expand treatment possibilities for patients with cancer and other major diseases, announced today that Company management will participate in a fireside chat at the following conference:

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference
Date: Monday, November 17, 2025
Time: 3pm GMT / 10am ET / 4pm CET
Location: London, UK
Presenters: Laurent Levy, Chief Executive Officer of Nanobiotix and Bart van Rhijn, Chief Financial & Business Officer of Nanobiotix
Webcast link: Click here

The fireside chat will be webcast live from the events page of the Investors section of the Company’s website. Replay of the webcast will be available following the event.

About NANOBIOTIX

Nanobiotix is a late-stage clinical biotechnology company pioneering disruptive, physics-based therapeutic approaches to revolutionize treatment outcomes for millions of patients; supported by people committed to making a difference for humanity. The Company’s philosophy is rooted in the concept of pushing past the boundaries of what is known to expand possibilities for human life.

Incorporated in 2003, Nanobiotix is headquartered in Paris, France and is listed on Euronext Paris since 2012 and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market in New York City since December 2020. The Company has subsidiaries in Cambridge, Massachusetts (United States) amongst other locations.

Nanobiotix is the owner of more than 25 patent families associated with three (3) nanotechnology platforms with applications in 1) oncology; 2) bioavailability and biodistribution; and 3) disorders of the central nervous system.

For more information about Nanobiotix, visit us at www.nanobiotix.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contacts

Nanobiotix
Communications Department
Brandon Owens
VP, Communications
+1 (617) 852-4835
contact@nanobiotix.com		Investor Relations Department

Joanne Choi
VP, Investor Relations (US)
+1 (713) 609-3150

Ricky Bhajun
Director, Investor Relations (EU)
+33 (0) 79 97 29 99

investors@nanobiotix.com

Media Relations

France – HARDY
Caroline Hardy
+33 06 70 33 49 50
carolinehardy@outlook.fr


Global – uncapped
Becky Lauer
+1 (646) 286-0057
uncappednanobiotix@uncappedcommunications.com

Attachment


Europe Massachusetts
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Photo of Basel, Switzerland, and Rhine river
Business
Basel Life Sciences Scene Embraces International Companies, Startups
November 6, 2025
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Photo of Boston downtown from Fan Pier Park in Seaport district
Job Trends
$17M in Tax Incentives Will Add 800 Life Sciences Jobs This Year in Massachusetts
October 24, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Photo of scientists and legal counsel in meeting
Job Trends
8 Companies Hiring Now in Regulatory
October 23, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Illustration showing three businesspeople hanging on the edge of a cliff
Layoffs
Q3 Layoffs Up 280% YOY With CSL, Merck, Novo’s Restructurings
October 16, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel