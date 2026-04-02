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Press Releases

Nanalysis Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Conference Call

April 2, 2026 | 
2 min read

Hosting Call at 10am ET on Thursday, April 9th

CALGARY, AB, April 2, 2026 /CNW/ - Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ("the Company", TSXV: NSCI, FRA: 1N1), a leader in portable NMR instruments and imaging technology and services for industrial and research applications announces that on Wednesday, April 8th 2026, the Company will put out a press release after the market close and Chief Executive Officer Sean Krakiwsky and Interim Chief Financial Officer Heather Kury will host a conference call at 10 A.M. Eastern Time on Thursday, April 9th to discuss the results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025. 

Investors interested in participating in the live call can join through the Zoom details provided below.

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88676886114?pwd=1Jl9AY8R4Cj6SdFA6DRxoIapgLGoir.1

Meeting ID: 886 7688 6114

Passcode: 439209

One tap mobile

+15074734847,,88676886114#,,,,*439209# US

+15642172000,,88676886114#,,,,*439209# US

The webcast will be archived on the Company's investor relations webpage for at least 90 days.

About Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (TSXV: NSCI, FRA:1N1)

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. develops and manufactures portable Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) spectrometers used worldwide in pharma, biotech, energy, food, materials, and security industries, as well as in academic and government labs. The Company also operates a growing services division that maintains both its own products and third-party imaging equipment, anchored by a $160 million long-term contract with the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA) to maintain security scanners at more than 80 Canadian airports.

Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements and Legal Disclaimer

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nanalysis-announces-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2025-conference-call-302732208.html

SOURCE Nanalysis Scientific Corp.

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