Nabsys to Showcase Electronic Genome Mapping for Hematologic Malignancies at ASHG 2026

Nabsys's Alka Chaubey, Ph.D., to present preliminary data on Electronic Genome Mapping in hematologic malignancies

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Oct. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nabsys 2.0, LLC ("Nabsys") today announced it will present preliminary data on Electronic Genome Mapping (EGM) in hematologic malignancies and preview forthcoming analysis software at the American Society of Human Genetics (ASHG) 2026 Annual Meeting, October 20–24 in Montréal, Canada.

Characterizing hematologic cancers often requires multiple technologies, including karyotyping, FISH, chromosomal microarray and sequencing. EGM offers a complementary, high-resolution, genome-wide approach to analyzing structural and copy number variants using the Nabsys OhmX™ Platform.

In a Nabsys-sponsored CoLab session on Thursday, October 22, from 5:00–5:30 p.m. EDT, Nabsys's Chief Medical and Genomics Officer, Alka Chaubey, Ph.D., FACMG will present "Electronic Genome Mapping in Hematologic Malignancies: Bridging Cytogenetics and Molecular Genomics" on behalf of Columbia University's Brynn Levy, M.Sc.(Med), Ph.D., FACMG. Dr. Chaubey will share preliminary findings on EGM's detection of structural and copy number variants, including comparisons with established cytogenetic methods. The work follows OhmX installations through the RAMP UP Program awarded to Columbia University Medical Center from Hitachi High-Tech America and Nabsys.

At Booth #501, Wednesday through Friday, Nabsys will demonstrate Nabsys Navigator™, its cloud-based platform for EGM analysis and visualization. Available pipelines include SV-Discover™ for genome-wide structural variant analysis and SV-Verify™ for confirmation of structural variants identified by other technologies. Attendees can also preview the forthcoming hematologic malignancy analysis software used to analyze samples in Dr. Chaubey's presentation and provide feedback to guide its development.

"Researchers need a more complete view of the complex genomic changes in hematologic cancers," said Barrett Bready, M.D., founder and CEO of Nabsys. "These preliminary findings highlight EGM's potential to complement established methods. We're pairing that work with software development shaped directly by the researchers who will use it."

Nabsys will also present Poster #8133F, "Detection of Leukemia-Associated Structural Variants Using Electronic Genome Mapping Technology," by Annarueber Lozar, M.S., on Friday, October 23, from 2:30–4:30 p.m. EDT. It is one of five Nabsys posters at ASHG 2026. The full presentation schedule is available at nabsys.com/about/events/ashg-annual-meeting-2026.

The OhmX Platform is for Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

About Nabsys 2.0, LLC

Nabsys is advancing genomics through its proprietary Electronic Genome Mapping (EGM) technology. Implemented on the OhmX™ Platform, EGM integrates precision electronics, nanofluidics, and computational biology to deliver high-resolution insight into genome structure. This approach is designed to expand what is possible in cytogenetics, molecular genetics, and cell and gene therapy research by supporting comprehensive structural variation analysis. The company is based in Providence, Rhode Island. For more information, visit www.nabsys.com.

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SOURCE Nabsys