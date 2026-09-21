Nabsys Announces First Publication Showcasing CRISPR/Cas9 Mediated Approach to Expand the Capabilities of Electronic Genome Mapping

This study is the first to demonstrate the potential of combining Electronic Genome Mapping (EGM) with CRISPR/Cas9 to both characterize CRISPR/Cas9 activity and enhance the capabilities of genome mapping.

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Sept. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nabsys 2.0, LLC ("Nabsys"), a pioneer in Electronic Genome Mapping (EGM), today announced the publication of a new preprint demonstrating that CRISPR/Cas9 can be used to customize how EGM identifies structural variants using ultra-long DNA molecules. The study shows that EGM can be used to investigate specific complex genomic regions, expanding the potential applications of genome mapping beyond genome-wide analysis and helping overcome limitations associated with other techniques.

The publication, CRISPR/Cas9 Optimization Using Electronic Genome Mapping: Potential Role for Studying Human Genetic Disease, was led by John F. Thompson, Ph.D., Principal Application Scientist, and his team at Nabsys and is the first study combining CRISPR/Cas9 with EGM. The study highlights three important applications:

Using EGM to characterize CRISPR/Cas9 activity and support gRNA optimization.



EGM enables genome-wide assessment of CRISPR/Cas9 binding, including the impact of the gRNA and PAM sequences on-target and potential off-target sites. This capability provides a powerful approach to evaluate CRISPR/Cas9 activity and is especially important as genome-editing approaches continue to expand in laboratories exploring CRISPR-mediated cell and gene therapies, where careful selection and optimization of gRNAs are critical.







Using CRISPR/Cas9 to further expand the capabilities of EGM.



Dr. Thompson and his team's research demonstrates that CRISPR/Cas9 can be used as a tool to enhance EGM by enabling targeted DNA labeling, including label blocking, label insertion, or a combination of both. This creates an approach that combines a genome-wide analysis with targeted analysis of specific genomic regions, expanding EGM applications beyond conventional genome mapping. The approach is particularly relevant to regions of the genome that are intractable by other methodologies such as cytogenetic methods or sequencing.







Demonstrating CRISPR-mediated EGM in the research of human genetic diseases.



The study demonstrates the utility of this approach in detecting FXN repeat expansions causative for Friedreich Ataxia. The authors indicate that this methodology may be used for other repeat expansion disorders, such as FMR1 repeats causing Fragile X syndrome.

"Electronic Genome Mapping was developed to detect valuable genomic information from ultra-long DNA molecules electronically, and this study shows that we can also begin to control where that information is generated," said Barrett Bready, M.D., Founder and CEO of Nabsys. "A dedicated team of scientists, engineers, and software developers at Nabsys has contributed to this milestone publication, and I am thrilled to deliver these assays into the hands of clinical and translational researchers to expand how EGM can be used beyond structural variant analysis and open up opportunities to explore difficult to detect regions of the genome."

"I would like to congratulate Dr. Thompson and his team for this pioneering work demonstrating that EGM can be used as a genome-wide and targeted approach simultaneously," said Alka Chaubey, Ph.D., FACMG, Chief Medical and Genomics Officer at Nabsys. "By using CRISPR to selectively modify labeling patterns, the Nabsys team has demonstrated a methodology that can configure an EGM assay around a specific genomic region of interest. I am excited to see the future capabilities using this novel approach that extends beyond FMR1 and FXN genes."

The OhmX™ Platform uses Nabsys' proprietary EGM technology to analyze ultra-long DNA molecules electronically. Unlike traditional genome mapping systems that rely on lasers, cameras, and complex optics, EGM combines electronic detection, nanofluidics, and computational biology in a compact platform designed to provide high-resolution information about genome structure.

The study is available as a preprint on bioRxiv:



https://doi.org/10.64898/2026.09.14.751601

The OhmX Platform is for Research Use Only.

About Nabsys 2.0, LLC

Nabsys is advancing genomics through its proprietary Electronic Genome Mapping (EGM) technology. Implemented on the OhmX™ Platform, EGM integrates precision electronics, nanofluidics, and computational biology to deliver high-resolution insight into genome structure. This approach is designed to expand what is possible in cytogenetics, molecular genetics, and cell and gene therapy research by supporting comprehensive structural variation analysis. The company is based in Providence, Rhode Island. For more information, visit www.nabsys.com.

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SOURCE Nabsys 2.0 LLC