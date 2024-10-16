Myrobalan Therapeutics Strengthens Board of Directors with Appointment of Emma Reeve

Emma Reeve brings deep financial and operational experience to support rapid growth of Myrobalan Therapeutics





MEDFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Myrobalan Therapeutics, a biotechnology company developing novel oral small-molecule therapies to repair damage and restore brain function in high-unmet need central nervous system (CNS) conditions, announces the appointment of Ms. Emma Reeve to its Board of Directors. Ms. Reeve is a seasoned biotech executive with over 30 years of experience in building and leading teams and advancing organizations to value creating milestones, including IPOs and M&A deals.

“Emma’s wealth of experience in financial matters and her commitment to enabling innovation make her an outstanding addition to our Board of Directors,” said Dr. Jing Wang, Chief Executive Officer of Myrobalan Therapeutics. “We are excited to leverage her wealth of financial and operational experience as we navigate the next stages of growth.”

Ms. Reeve previously served as Chief Financial Officer at Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development-stage oncology company that was acquired by Morphosys AG in 2021. Earlier in her tenure at Constellation, she successfully led the company’s IPO in 2018. Before her time at Constellation, Ms. Reeve was the interim Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Controller at Parexel International, a global biopharmaceutical services firm, where she oversaw all finance operations, investor relations, procurement, and facilities management. During her tenure, she played a key role in a sell-side process that resulted in the company’s $5 billion leveraged buyout. Earlier in her career, Ms. Reeve held the position of Chief Financial Officer at both Inotek Pharmaceuticals and Aton Pharma, and she also held senior finance and operational roles at Bristol Myers Squibb, Merck, and Novartis.

“I am honored to join Myrobalan’s Board of Directors at such an exciting time. The company’s commitment to neuroscience drug development and its mission to drive positive change for patients living with CNS diseases resonate deeply with me,” said Ms. Reeve. “I look forward to working alongside the talented team to navigate the opportunities ahead.”

Ms. Reeve is currently Chair of the Board of Editas Medicine and serves on the Board of PTC Therapeutics and Aadi Bioscience, all public biotechnology companies. In addition, she serves on the Board of Directors for privately owned biotechnology companies, Cardurion Pharma and ReAlta Life Sciences. Ms. Reeve holds a B.Sc. in computer science from Imperial College, University of London and is an associate of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.

About Myrobalan Therapeutics

Myrobalan Therapeutics is a preclinical stage biotechnology company headquartered in Medford, Massachusetts, with a focus on developing oral neurorestorative therapies aimed at reversing key pathologies underlying brain dysfunctions and CNS conditions. Myrobalan applies deep knowledge of neurological processes such as demyelination and neuroinflammation, and innovative drug discovery tools, to create highly selective and brain-penetrant therapeutic candidates that are uniquely positioned for treating CNS conditions with significant unmet medical need. Myrobalan’s pipeline of novel remyelination and anti-neuroinflammation programs are being advanced with the strategic support of renowned institutional co-founders. Myrobalan is committed to a transformed future in which patients with degenerative CNS conditions can access safe and effective medicines offering restorative potential. For more information on Myrobalan Therapeutics, visit our website at myrotx.com.

Contacts



Justin Chen

jchen@tenbridgecommunications.com