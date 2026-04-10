Myriad Genetics Underscores Commitment to Cancer Care Continuum with New Data Presentations at SGO Annual Meeting

SALT LAKE CITY, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in molecular diagnostic testing and precision medicine, today announces that it will share new data at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology (SGO) Annual Meeting, including two oral presentations and two posters.

“Having four abstracts accepted at the prestigious SGO annual meeting underscores the importance of the data we are sharing and our commitment to the cancer care continuum,” said Dale Muzzey, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer, Myriad Genetics. “We are particularly pleased to be presenting the latest Precise MRD™ data, showing that Precise MRD testing after adjuvant therapy for ovarian cancer was significantly prognostic of recurrence during the monitoring period. Importantly, recurrence risk tracked with the quantitative ctDNA fraction detected by Precise MRD, with elevated risk observed even at ctDNA levels detectable only by an ultrasensitive assay.”

The remaining three presentations use data from the Myriad Collaborative Research Registry™ (MCRR), one of the largest pan-cancer registries accessible for research use, including de-identified data for more than 1.3 million participants. The studies demonstrate Myriad’s commitment to externally driven research that addresses diverse questions with immediate clinical implications:

Germline pathogenic and likely pathogenic variant prevalence is associated with age and ancestry in patients diagnosed with ovarian cancer before age 40;

Ovarian cancer diagnosis varies by Lynch syndrome gene, informing counseling and risk-reducing surgery recommendations;

Universal hereditary cancer screening identifies more individuals at high risk for endometrial cancer compared to age-based screening.





These studies will be presented at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology Annual Meeting on April 10-13 at the Puerto Rico Convention Center in San Juan. Myriad will exhibit at booth #523. For more information, visit: https://myriad.com/oncology/oncology-conferences/

Myriad Genetics Presentations

Precise MRD

Evaluation of the Relationship of Molecular Residual Disease Testing to Ovarian Cancer Recurrence

Poster Board Number: 1590

Sun., April 12 at 12:00-1:00 pm AST

Presenter: John Nakayama, MD, Allegheny Health Network

MCRR

Prevalence of germline pathogenic variants in patients with endometrial cancer diagnosed before and after 65 years old within a laboratory-based research registry

Rapid Fire Oral I: Genetics Prevention and Surgery

Sat., April 11 – 3:05-3:08 pm AST

Presenter: Kieran Seay, MD, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center

Broad landscape of genetic variants and ancestry associated with ovarian cancer before age forty

Poster Board Number: 1450

Sun., April 12 – 4:00-4:45 pm AST

Presenter: Eliya K. Shachar, MD, University of California, Los Angeles

Age at ovarian cancer diagnosis varies by lynch syndrome gene: a genetic testing laboratory registry study

Focused Forum X: Genetics - Keeping up with the Genes

Mon., April 13 – 9:30-10:30 am AST

Presenter: Ying L. Liu, MD, MPH, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics is a leading molecular diagnostic and precision medicine company committed to advancing health and well-being for all. Myriad Genetics develops and commercializes molecular tests that help patients and providers uncover genetic insights. Our tests assess the risk of developing disease or disease progression and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where molecular insights can significantly improve patient care, support earlier detection, enable more precise treatment and contribute to lowering healthcare costs. For more information, visit myriad.com.

Myriad Genetics Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements that the studies demonstrate the company’s commitment to externally driven research that addresses diverse questions with immediate clinical implications. These “forward-looking statements” are management’s expectations of future events as of the date hereof and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, conditions, and events to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated. Such factors include those risks described in the company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 24, 2026, as well as any updates to those risk factors filed from time to time in the company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K. Myriad is not under any obligation, and it expressly disclaims any obligation, to update or alter any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as required by law.

Investor Contact

Matt Scalo

(801) 584-3532

IR@myriad.com