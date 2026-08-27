Myriad Genetics to Present at 2026 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in molecular diagnostic testing and precision medicine, today announces Myriad management will present at the 21st Annual Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference in Boston on Thursday, September 10, 2026 at 11:00am EST.

The presentation will be available through a live audio webcast link in the investor information section of Myriad’s website at investor.myriad.com.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics is a leading molecular diagnostic and precision medicine company committed to advancing health and well-being for all. Myriad Genetics develops and commercializes molecular tests that help patients and providers uncover genetic insights. Our tests assess the risk of developing disease or disease progression and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where molecular insights can significantly improve patient care, support earlier detection, enable more precise treatment and contribute to lowering healthcare costs. For more information, visit www.myriad.com.



Investor Contact

Matt Scalo

(801) 584-3532

IR@myriad.com

Media Contact

Andria Rosell

(385) 202-3510

PR@myriad.com