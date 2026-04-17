Myriad Genetics to Deliver Six Abstracts, Including Two Podiums, at AACR 2026

SALT LAKE CITY, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in molecular diagnostic testing and precision medicine, announced that it will share six abstracts, including two podium presentations, at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2026.

"AACR is one of the premier forums for oncology research, and we are excited to share the depth of work underway across our MRD and hereditary cancer programs, including two podium presentations demonstrating the exceptional performance of Precise MRD, Myriad’s tumor-informed, ultrasensitive MRD assay," said Dale Muzzey, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer, Myriad Genetics.

The company will share new results from the MONITOR-Breast study, a prospective, multi-center clinical trial evaluating the performance of Precise MRDTM in breast cancer across all phases of the treatment journey. The data will be shared in a podium presentation on Monday, April 20, 2026 by Dr. Julia Foldi, MD, PhD, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Hillman Cancer Center. These results expand on the study's early insights presented at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium in December 2025, including results from a large cohort of patients receiving neoadjuvant therapy with frequent MRD assessment, providing the first high-temporal resolution characterization of ctDNA dynamics in all breast cancer subtypes during neoadjuvant treatment.

"Breast cancer treatment has evolved significantly, but clinicians still face real challenges in assessing how well a patient is responding to therapy in the neoadjuvant setting," said Dr. Foldi. "The data being presented at AACR reveal distinct response patterns that are associated with pathological response and demonstrate that frequent, ultrasensitive MRD testing can provide personalized information about treatment effectiveness. MONITOR-Breast is generating important clinical evidence for Precise MRD in breast cancer that could help oncologists personalize treatment decisions for their patients."

Additionally, Dr. Ranjan Upadhyay from The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center will present the results of a phase II clinical trial. Together, these results from clinical trials continue to build and expand the evidence supporting the performance of the Precise MRD test in breast cancer treatment and surveillance.

The following abstracts will be presented at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting on April 17-22, 2026, at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego.

Myriad Genetics Presentations

Session CTMS04 - Focus on ctDNA

Early findings from MONITOR-Breast: ctDNA dynamics during neoadjuvant therapy using an ultrasensitive MRD assay

Podium; Abstract Presentation Number: CT171

Mon., April 20 – 2:50 - 3:00 pm, Hall H - Ground Level - Convention Center

Presenter: Julia Foldi, MD, PhD, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center

Session CTMS04 - Focus on ctDNA

A phase II trial of adjuvant PD-1 blockade with endocrine therapy in hormone receptor positive inflammatory breast cancer: Circulating biomarkers and molecular correlates of clinical outcomes

Podium; Abstract Presentation Number: CT172

Mon., April 20 – 3:05 - 3:15 pm PST, Hall H - Ground Level - Convention Center

Presenter: Ranjan Upadhyay, MD, PhD, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

Liquid Biopsies: Circulating Nucleic Acids 2

Analytical validation of an ultra-high sensitivity tumor-informed MRD assay

Poster Board Number: 2598

Mon., April 20 – 9:00 am - 12:00 pm PST

Presenter: Ashley Acevedo, PhD, Myriad Genetics

Genetic Epidemiology 1: GxE, GWAS, Polygenic Risk Scores, and Post-GWAS

Independent validation of polygenic risk scores for overall and triple-negative breast cancer among high-risk African American women

Poster Board Number: 3587

Mon., April 20 – 2:00 – 5:00 pm PST

Presenter: Dezheng Huo, PhD, University of Chicago

Liquid Biopsies: Circulating Nucleic Acids 4

Fragmentomic analysis of cfDNA WGS at regulatory regions generates gene-level expression-like traits for subtype analysis in breast cancer

Poster Board Number: 5313

Tues, April 21 – 9:00 am – 12 pm PST

Presenter: James Davison, PhD, GeneCentric Therapeutics, Inc.

Phase I and Phase II Clinical Trials in Progress

A pragmatic study of the clinical utility of genomic classifiers in guiding prostate cancer treatment decisions: Impact of treatment selection, oncologic outcomes, and treatment-related adverse events (PROMPT-Bx)

Poster Board Number: 14; Abstract Presentation Number: CT280

Tues., April 21 – 2:00-5:00 pm PST

Presenter: Matthew Schiewer, PhD, Myriad Genetics

Conference Highlights

Myriad will welcome attendees to its booth (#3747) during exhibition hours. Myriad tests to be highlighted at the conference booth include:

The booth will feature Myriad’s Biopharma services which are utilized for working in conjunction with Biopharma partners to advance drug development programs from biomarker discovery through CTA, CDx development, worldwide regulatory approval and global commercialization, including:

MyChoice ® CDx 1 By determining comprehensive HRD status, the MyChoice CDx Test helps expand access to targeted therapy in both early and late-line settings.

By determining comprehensive HRD status, the MyChoice CDx Test helps expand access to targeted therapy in both early and late-line settings. MSK-ACCESS ® is a comprehensive liquid biopsy test developed by Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK). The test offers noninvasive cancer genomic profiling and disease monitoring using cell-free DNA (cfDNA) obtained from blood and other body fluids. The test is currently available for use in conjunction with Myriad’s Pharma partnerships for CTA development and CDx utilizing Myriad’s partnership with SOPHiA GENETICS

is a comprehensive liquid biopsy test developed by Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK). The test offers noninvasive cancer genomic profiling and disease monitoring using cell-free DNA (cfDNA) obtained from blood and other body fluids. The test is currently available for use in conjunction with Myriad’s Pharma partnerships for CTA development and CDx utilizing MSK-IMPACT® is a solid tumor test for comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP) which delivers high-resolution profiling of complex biomarkers from DNA and RNA in a single, end-to-end workflow. The test is currently available for use in conjunction with Pharma partnerships for CTA development and CDx utilizing Myriad’s partnership with SOPHiA GENETICS.



Myriad Genetics will also participate in the Exhibitor Spotlight Theater: “Advances in ctDNA Testing towards Biopharma Development & Clinical Dx” on Sun., April 19 from 3:30 - 4:30 pm in Theater B. The Spotlight Theater will highlight Myriad’s latest developments for Precise MRD, as well as the results of Myriad’s collaboration with GeneCentric Therapeutics and its ExpressCT™ liquid biopsy technology.

References:

Tew WP, Lacchetti C, Birrer MJ, et al. PARP inhibitors in the management of ovarian cancer: ASCO guideline. J Clin Oncol. 2020;38(30):3468-3493.



About the MONITOR-Breast Study

MONITOR-Breast is a prospective, multicenter observational study evaluating patients with Stage I-III breast cancer across all subtypes. The study systematically assessed ctDNA using Precise MRD, a tumor-informed whole-genome sequencing (WGS)-based assay, at frequent intervals during neoadjuvant therapy, with a median of 9 timepoints per patient. This design enabled a high-resolution, longitudinal analysis of ctDNA dynamics across the neoadjuvant treatment course.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics is a leading molecular diagnostic and precision medicine company committed to advancing health and well-being for all. Myriad Genetics develops and commercializes molecular tests that help patients and providers uncover genetic insights. Our tests assess the risk of developing disease or disease progression and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where molecular insights can significantly improve patient care, support earlier detection, enable more precise treatment and contribute to lowering healthcare costs. For more information, visit myriad.com.

Myriad Genetics Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to the company’s excitement to share the depth of work underway across its MRD and hereditary cancer programs at AACR and that MONITOR-Breast is generating important clinical evidence for Precise MRD in breast cancer that could help oncologists personalize treatment decisions for their patients. These “forward-looking statements” are management’s expectations of future events as of the date hereof and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, conditions, and events to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated. Such factors include those risks described in the company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 24, 2026, as well as any updates to those risk factors filed from time to time in the company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K. Myriad is not under any obligation, and it expressly disclaims any obligation, to update or alter any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as required by law.

Investor Contact

Matt Scalo

(801) 584-3532

IR@myriad.com