Myriad Genetics Issues Quality, Innovation, and Corporate Responsibility Report

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine, today released its Quality, Innovation, and Corporate Responsibility Report, highlighting key efforts that reflect its commitment to conduct operations as a responsible corporation in the healthcare industry.

“Quality, innovation and corporate responsibility are at the heart of what we do at Myriad Genetics,” said Paul J. Diaz, President and CEO, Myriad Genetics. “In concert with our mission to advance health and well-being for all, we continue to execute our long-term strategic growth plan, driving sustained progress and impact. This report reflects our progress on how we are making genetic testing more accessible, helping patients take more control of their health, and enabling providers to better prevent and treat disease.”

Highlights of the report, which reflect the 21-month period of Jan. 1, 2023 through Sept. 30, 2024 (the “Reporting Period”), include:

Continued operational excellence : Through a quality management system that documents our best practices, Myriad shared success in several categories including 88% of samples being processed within what we believe are industry-leading turnaround-times. Further, the company achieved a 72 net promoter score among current providers across its testing portfolio through July 2024.

: Through a quality management system that documents our best practices, Myriad shared success in several categories including 88% of samples being processed within what we believe are industry-leading turnaround-times. Further, the company achieved a 72 net promoter score among current providers across its testing portfolio through July 2024. Commitment to innovation : Myriad continues to develop new technologies like molecular residual disease (MRD) assay and bring innovations to existing products. Its Labs of the Future initiative has resulted in modernized facilities that are expected to yield improved workflows, faster turnaround times and reduced operating costs.

: Myriad continues to develop new technologies like molecular residual disease (MRD) assay and bring innovations to existing products. Its Labs of the Future initiative has resulted in modernized facilities that are expected to yield improved workflows, faster turnaround times and reduced operating costs. Being a good corporate partner: In addition to corporate governance, Myriad showcased its retention and recruitment, sustainability and community relations efforts. From a people standpoint, in 2024, 84% of employees said Myriad is a great place to work, which was 27 percentage points higher than the typical U.S. company. Further, in the Reporting Period, the company recycled 46.9 tons of plastic from its Salt Lake City laboratories.



For more information about Myriad’s quality, innovation and corporate responsibility, please read the report here.

