Myosin Therapeutics Invited to Present at Biocom California’s Global Partnering & Investor Conference

JUPITER, Fla., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Myosin Therapeutics today announced it has been selected to present at Biocom California's Global Partnering & Investor Conference, taking place February 24–26, 2026 at The Lodge at Torrey Pines in La Jolla, California. In addition to one-on-one partnering meetings and investor discussions, Courtney Miller, PhD, Chief Executive Officer, will present on the company's overall progress and future direction, with Karen Smith, MD, PhD, MBA, LLM, Chief Medical Officer, joining for investor and strategic partner engagements throughout the conference.

"Our focus is on oncology, advancing MT-125 in orphan cancers to build a durable franchise in cancer cell mechanics," said Dr. Courtney Miller. "We remain on track for a STAR-GBM readout this year, positioning us for the Phase 2 dose expansion portion of the trial immediately after. Biocom's partnering forum is timely: it enables the conversations that can carry Myosin to its next inflection point, accelerating clinical development to scaling operations around GBM and additional aggressive cancers."

"As CMO, I look forward to discussing our near-term clinical milestones and site readiness with prospective collaborators," added Dr. Karen Smith. "Our goal is to align on practical execution, study design, endpoints, and pathways that matter most to patients and physicians."

About the Conference

Biocom California's Global Partnering & Investor Conference convenes investors, business development leaders, and emerging biotechs for panel discussions, small-company presentations, and extensive one-on-one partnering designed to catalyze collaboration and dealmaking.

Company Update

Going into 2026, Myosin Therapeutics is on track to convert near-term clinical milestones into the next phase of growth, beginning with the STAR-GBM safety readout this year and an immediate Phase 2 dose expansion. The oncology pipeline is anchored by MT-125, a first-in-class dual NMIIA/IIB inhibitor in Phase 1/2 for glioblastoma (GBM). MT-125 is advancing under FDA IND 170975 and has received FDA Orphan Drug Designation (malignant gliomas) and FDA Fast Track Designation (GBM), supporting an orphan-first strategy that prioritizes speed, regulatory protection, and capital efficiency while building a durable platform in cancer cell mechanics.

Leveraging the conserved reliance of aggressive tumors on cellular mechanics, Myosin is pursuing additional treatment-refractory cancers, with clinical trials in AML planned for 2026. Long-term value is reinforced by a layered global IP position with protection into 2040 and lifecycle expansion opportunities (e.g., combinations, formulations). The company's science is supported by peer-reviewed publications in Cell, substantial peer-reviewed non-dilutive federal funding, and an experienced executive team with deep expertise spanning drug development, financing, and value creation through strategic partnering and M&A.

Meeting Requests

Organizations interested in scheduling time with Myosin Therapeutics during the conference may request a meeting via the event's partnering system.

About Myosin Therapeutics

Myosin Therapeutics is a biotechnology company based in Jupiter, Florida, developing first-in-class therapies for oncology and CNS disorders by targeting molecular nanomotor proteins. The company's lead program, MT-125, is being developed for glioblastoma as the lead indication within a broader platform addressing high-unmet-need cancers.

