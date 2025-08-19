Myosin Therapeutics Awarded $4.5 Million NCI Bridge Grant to Advance Phase I Trial of MT-125 in Glioblastoma

JUPITER, Fla., Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Myosin Therapeutics, a biotechnology company developing novel therapies for aggressive cancers, today announced it has been awarded a $4.5M Phase IIB Bridge Award from the National Cancer Institute's (NCI) Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program.

The funding will support Myosin Therapeutic's Phase I STAR-GBM dose escalation and expansion trial of MT-125, a first-in-class novel small molecule therapeutic being evaluated in patients with newly diagnosed, MGMT unmethylated glioblastoma. Glioblastoma remains among the most lethal cancers, with median survival measured in months. MT-125 targets non-muscle myosin II, a critical driver of tumor cell invasion, proliferation and treatment resistance, representing a novel therapeutic approach that is distinct from existing standards of care.

The STAR-GBM trial will assess the safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics of MT-125 in this patient population with significant unmet need. Exploratory endpoints include measures of efficacy, including progression-free survival and overall survival.

The NCI SBIR program is one of the most competitive federal funding mechanisms for cancer-focused innovation, providing support to small businesses with technologies that have strong scientific merit, commercial potential, and a clear path to clinical impact. Bridge Awards, which require that matching funds from private capital be raised first, are reserved for companies with promising, later-stage projects that have already demonstrated significant technical progress and the potential to attract substantial private investment.

"The NCI Bridge Award was perfectly timed to support our STAR-GBM trial, for which patient enrollment is set to begin in November," said Dr. Courtney Miller, co-founder and CEO of Myosin Therapeutics. "It will enable us to generate the data needed to position the program for later-stage development, potential partnerships, and future expansion into a wider range of patients. Our ultimate goal is to deliver a transformative treatment option for patients who currently face limited or inadequate therapeutic choices."

Myosin Therapeutics is a Jupiter, FL-based biotechnology company spun out of The Wertheim UF Scripps Institute (formerly Scripps Research, Florida). The company is focused on developing therapies for neuroscience and oncology indications using a platform that targets molecular nanomotor proteins.

