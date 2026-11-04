Myomo to Attend the 17th Annual Craig Hallum Alpha Select Conference

BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Myomo, Inc. (NYSE American: MYO) ("Myomo" or the "Company"), a wearable medical robotics company that offers increased functionality for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis, today announced its participation at the 17th Annual Craig Hallum Alpha Select Conference being held Tuesday, November 17, 2026, at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel. Myomo’s President and Chief Executive Officer Paul Gudonis, Chief Financial Officer David Henry and Chief Commercial Officer Katie McClure will participate in one-on-one meetings throughout the event.

Investors interested in scheduling a meeting with the Company should contact their Craig Hallum representative.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc. is a wearable medical robotics company that offers improved arm and hand function for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis. Myomo develops and markets the MyoPro product line. MyoPro is a powered upper-limb orthosis designed to support the arm and restore function to the weakened or paralyzed arms of certain patients suffering from CVA stroke, brachial plexus injury, traumatic brain or spinal cord injury or other neuromuscular disease or injury. It is currently the only marketed device in the U.S. that, sensing a patient’s own EMG signals through non-invasive sensors on the arm, can restore an individual’s ability to perform activities of daily living, including feeding themselves, carrying objects and doing household tasks. Many are able to return to work, live independently and reduce their cost of care. Myomo is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, with sales and clinical professionals across the U.S. and representatives internationally. For more information, please visit www.myomo.com

Myomo

ir@myomo.com



Alliance Advisors IR

Vivian Cervantes

vcervantess@allianceadvisors.com

973-873-7724