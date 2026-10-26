MustGrow Announces “Fireside Chat” Webcast with Bayer AG

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan--(Newsfile Corp. - October 26, 2026) -(the "" or "") announces an upcoming webcast panel discussion with("") featuring MustGrow's Chief Operating Officer Colin Bletsky with Ralf Glaubitz, Head of Crop Protection Product Team Biologicals at Bayer's Crop Science division.The "fireside chat" panel discussion will be broadcasted on:Participants mayOr paste the following link into your browser:MustGrow's Colin Bletsky and Bayer's Ralf Glaubitz will be discussing the global biological agriculture opportunity, regulatory framework, and future prospects of their partnership.MustGrowthe receipt of its first development milestone payment Bayer, part of their License and Collaboration Agreement, which covers Bayer's access to MustGrow's mustard-based biocontrol technologies covering soil applications in Europe, Middle East and Africa. This first milestone payment was linked to technical product development milestones. Going forward, potential additional milestone payments payable to MustGrow are linked to additional achievements. Upon commencement of commercial sales, if any, MustGrow will also be entitled to fees from royalties and manufacturing sales. Unless terminated earlier as provided in the Agreement, the term of the Agreement shall continue until the expiration of all intellectual property licensed to Bayer under the Agreement.MustGrow Biologics Corp. is a provider of innovative biological and regenerative agriculture solutions designed to support sustainable farming. The Company's technology is centered on harnessing the natural defense mechanisms and organic compounds found in mustard seed and formulating them into organic biofertility, biostimulant, and biocontrol products. These solutions are designed to protect soil health and the soil microbiome, support plant health, and contribute to global food security through more sustainable agricultural practices. In the United States, MustGrow's flagship biofertility product, TerraSante, is registered, organically certified, and commercially sold in key agricultural states, including California. Outside of North America, MustGrow is focused on collaborating with leading global agriculture companies, such as Bayer AG in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, to commercialize its wholly owned proprietary products and technologies. The Company is dedicated to driving shareholder value through the commercialization and expansion of its intellectual property portfolio, which includes approximately 110 issued and pending patents. MustGrow is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol MGRO and has approximately 70.4 million common shares issued and outstanding, and approximately 93.0 million shares on a fully diluted basis.Corey GiassonDirector & CEOPhone: +1-306-668-2652This release does not constitute an offer for sale of, nor a solicitation for offers to buy, any securities in the United States.Neither the TSXV, nor their Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV), nor the OTC Markets has approved the contents of this release or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.© 2026 MustGrow Biologics Corp. All rights reserved.To view the source version of this press release, please visit