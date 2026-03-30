Murad Alam, MD, MSCI, MBA, FAAD, assumes presidency of the American Academy of Dermatology

DENVER, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago-based board-certified dermatologist Murad Alam, MD, MSCI, MBA, FAAD, will begin his one-year term as president of the American Academy of Dermatology at the close of the AAD's Annual Meeting.

Dr. Alam will lead the world's largest dermatologic society that represents more than 21,800 physicians who specialize in diagnosis and treatment of skin, hair, and nail conditions. He will also hold the same position for the American Academy of Dermatology Association, a sister organization focused on government affairs, health policy, and practice information.

"I am honored to serve as Academy president and look forward to the next year of hard work to propel dermatology forward alongside our passionate and dedicated members and talented staff," said Dr. Alam. "I intend to build upon the work of my predecessors. If we work together, and are determined and relentless in our efforts, we can achieve the best for our patients and for each other."

Dr. Alam is vice chair of the Department of Dermatology and a professor at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago. He obtained his medical degree at Yale School of Medicine in New Haven, Connecticut, and completed his dermatology residency at Columbia University in New York City. He also completed a laser fellowship in Boston and a Mohs fellowship in Houston. Dr. Alam is an associate editor of the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology, served on the AAD Board of Directors from 2020 – 2024, and served as the chair of several Academy committees, most recently the Congressional Policy Committee. He has also served as president of the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery, the American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery, and the Illinois Dermatological Society.

About the AAD



Headquartered in Rosemont, Ill., the American Academy of Dermatology, founded in 1938, is the largest, most influential and most representative of all dermatologic associations. With a membership of more than 21,800 physicians worldwide, the AAD is committed to advancing the diagnosis and medical, surgical, and cosmetic treatment of the skin, hair, and nails; advocating high standards in clinical practice, education and research in dermatology; and supporting and enhancing patient care because skin, hair, and nail conditions can have a serious impact on your health and well-being. For more information, contact the AAD at (888) 462-DERM (3376) or aad.org. Follow @AADskin on Facebook, TikTok, Pinterest, and YouTube, and @AADskin1 on Instagram.

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SOURCE American Academy of Dermatology