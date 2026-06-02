Multiple Clinical Trial Data for Elecoglipron (AZD5004/ECC5004), an Oral GLP-1 Receptor Agonist, to be Presented at ADA 2026

BOSTON & SHANGHAI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eccogene, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation oral small molecule therapeutics for chronic cardiometabolic and inflammatory conditions, today announced that data from a Phase 1b study conducted in China evaluating elecoglipron (AZD5004/ECC5004), an oral small-molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist, will be presented in a late-breaking poster presentation at the 2026 Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association® (ADA). The ADA’s 2026 Scientific Sessions will take place June 5-8 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

In addition, AstraZeneca, who has in-licensed global rights to elecoglipron outside Greater China, will present Phase 2b data from two global studies of elecoglipron during an ADA symposium.

"We are excited to showcase the rapid progress of elecoglipron at the ADA’s 2026 Scientific Sessions, marking a pivotal moment for Eccogene on the global stage," said Jingye Zhou, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Eccogene. "The presentation of our late-breaking Phase 1b data alongside AstraZeneca’s Phase 2b symposium underscores the momentum behind this program. It is a testament to our shared commitment to advancing elecoglipron to deliver clinically meaningful results for patients worldwide."

Eccogene Late-Breaking Poster Presentation

Poster Title: Safety, Tolerability, PK, and PD of Elecoglipron, an Oral Small-Molecule GLP-1 Receptor Agonist, in Chinese Adults Living with Obesity or Overweight with or without Type 2 Diabetes

Presenter: Jai Patel, MBBS, MRCP(UK), Chief Medical Officer, Eccogene Inc.

Date/Time: Sunday, June 7, 2026, 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. CT

Location: Poster Hall (Halls D-E)

Poster Number: 2844-LB

AstraZeneca Symposium: Two Presentations Followed by Independent Commentary

Symposium Title: AZD5004, A Novel Oral Small Molecule GLP-1 Receptor Agonist: Overweight/Obesity (VISTA) and Type 2 Diabetes (SOLSTICE) Phase 2 Trial Results

Date/Time: Monday, June 8, 2026, 3:15 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. CT

Location: Great Hall A (Level 1)

Presentation 1: VISTA: A Phase 2b Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Study to Evaluate the Efficacy, Safety, and Tolerability of AZD5004 in Participants Living with Obesity or Overweight with Comorbidity

Time: 3:15 p.m. to 3:35 p.m. CT

Presentation 2: SOLSTICE: A Phase 2b, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled and Open-Label Active Comparator Study to Evaluate the Efficacy, Safety, and Tolerability of AZD5004 in Adults with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus

Time: 3:35 p.m. to 3:55 p.m. CT

Independent Commentary: 3:55 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. CT

ADA abstracts are expected to be available through the conference platform in accordance with ADA policies. Eccogene plans to make its poster available on the Company’s website following the conference.

About Elecoglipron

Elecoglipron is an investigational oral, small-molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist discovered by Eccogene. It is designed to offer a convenient once-daily dosing regimen with no food- or water-related restrictions, which may help support patient adherence and broaden access. In November 2023, Eccogene entered into a global licensing agreement with AstraZeneca for elecoglipron, while retaining co-development and co-commercialization rights in Greater China.

About Eccogene

Eccogene is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation oral small molecule therapeutics for chronic cardiometabolic and inflammatory conditions. The Company’s diverse pipeline leverages deep expertise in translational research and small molecule drug discovery to address high-impact diseases with significant unmet need. For more information, please visit www.eccogene.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

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