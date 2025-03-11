MTF Biologics Appoints Donald Hackbarth and Sharon Gabrielson to Key Leadership Roles on Board of Directors

Industry Leaders Bring Extensive Expertise to Advance MTF Biologics’ Mission of Honoring Donors and Transforming Lives

EDISON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MTF Biologics, a global nonprofit organization that saves and heals lives by advancing tissue and organ donation, transplantation, and research, has appointed two new key leaders to its board of directors. Dr. Donald Hackbarth has been named Chair of the Board of Directors, succeeding Dr. William Tomford after his dedicated tenure, and Sharon Gabrielson, BSN, MBA, has been named Vice Chair of the Board. These changes mark a new chapter in the organization’s leadership.





Dr. William Tomford, a renowned orthopaedic surgeon and advocate for tissue transplantation, served as Chair of the MTF Biologics Board of Directors for the past 17 years. Under his leadership, the organization experienced significant advancements in tissue research, innovation and global outreach. Dr. Donald Hackbarth, a highly respected orthopaedic musculoskeletal oncologist and educator will now assume the role of Board Chair. His involvement with the organization stems from his work in musculoskeletal oncology and complex reconstructive surgeries that utilize donor bone and tissue. A mentee of Dr. William Enneking—one of MTF Biologics’ founding members—Hackbarth was a fellow in musculoskeletal oncology at the University of Florida, where he developed a profound appreciation for the role of donated tissues in restoring function and improving patients’ lives.

Hackbarth was among the first MTF Biologics’ Board of Trustees members and has been actively engaged in the organization’s leadership since the mid-1990s. Most recently, he served as Vice Chair of the Board of Directors under Tomford. His longstanding commitment to the organization and strong expertise in surgical practice and passion for improving patient outcomes, well-positions Hackbarth to lead MTF Biologics through its next phase of growth and innovation.

Sharon Gabrielson, a recognized leader in healthcare governance and operations, will serve under Hackbarth as Vice Chair of the Board. Gabrielson is the sole independent director on the MTF board and is the first female and non-physician to be appointed to the Vice Chair role.

Gabrielson brings more than 30 years of experience in healthcare operations and strategy development. She currently serves as the Founder and CEO of SRG Associates, a board and C-suite advising company and has had an extensive career in the healthcare space. She has held key roles at Mayo Clinic, where she most recently served as Corporate Chair of Global Business Solutions and was the Chief Operating Officer of the Mayo Clinic Health System, overseeing 17 hospitals and 72 clinics across three states. Throughout her career she has been a transformational leader in the development of M&A, telemedicine and virtual care. Gabrielson also previously served in leadership roles at LifeSource, a nonprofit organ procurement organization, giving her direct experience with organ and tissue donation, and has held leadership roles on multiple public and private boards. Her extensive experience in healthcare innovation and organizational management will strengthen MTF Biologics’ commitment to addressing the evolving needs of donors, recipients and healthcare providers worldwide.

“We are immensely grateful to Dr. William Tomford for his exemplary service and leadership over the past 33 years,” said Joe Yaccarino, President and CEO of MTF Biologics. “As we welcome Dr. Donald Hackbarth and Sharon Gabrielson into these critical roles, we are confident their combined expertise and dedication will further advance our mission of honoring donors and transforming lives.”

Hackbarth and Gabrielson are joined by a dynamic Board of Directors committed to advancing MTF Biologics’ position as a leader in tissue transplantation, research and innovation. Together, they will guide the organization in expanding its impact and addressing evolving challenges in the healthcare landscape.

About MTF Biologics

MTF Biologics is a global nonprofit organization that saves and heals lives by honoring donated gifts, serving patients and advancing science. It provides unmatched service, resources and expertise to donors and their loved ones who give the gift of donation, people who depend on tissue and organ transplants, healthcare providers and clinicians and scientists.

The International Institute for the Advancement of Medicine (IIAM), a Division of MTF Biologics, honors donors of non-transplantable organs by providing their gifts to the medical research community to combat and cure diseases. Statline, also a Division of MTF Biologics, provides specialized screening, coordination, and communications services to organ transplant centers, organ, tissue, and eye procurement organizations, and the hospitals and patients that they serve. Its sister organization, Deutsches Institute for Zell-und Gewebeersatz – DIZG (The German Institute for Cell and Tissue Transplantation) expands its reach to patients across the globe.

