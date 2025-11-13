Moss Genomics Announces Closing of Financing Round

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2025) - Moss Genomics Inc. (CSE: MOSS) (FSE: F73) (OTCQB: MSSGF) (the "Company" or "Moss") announces that, effective as of November 11, 2025, it has closed a non-brokered private placement of 555,555 common shares at $0.18 per share for gross proceeds of $100,000. No finder's fees were paid. Net proceeds will be used for general working capital.In addition, effective as of November 11, 2025, Moss issued an aggregate 5,164,213 common shares at a deemed price of $0.18 per share as consideration under asset purchase agreements entered into between May 13, 2025 and July 14, 2025, pursuant to which the Company acquired approximately 224.7523 ETH at an average price of $3,833 per ETH (aggregate deemed consideration $966,435).This announcement represents the official completion of the private placement and related share issuances first announced on February 3, 2025. Following completion of the foregoing transactions, Moss has 63,414,545 common shares issued and outstanding. All securities issued are subject to applicable statutory hold periods under Canadian securities laws.Moss will hold its Annual and Special General Meeting on November 13, 2025, to be conducted virtually. Meeting time, access instructions, record date, and matters of business will be set out in the Company's meeting materials and have been posted on its website.Moss Genomics is developing a secure and user-controlled platform for genomic data, enabling individuals to vault their DNA, manage access permissions, and participate in research monetization opportunities. Moss is building on Ethereum-based infrastructure, with ETH used to fund development, DNA sequencing services, and future platform operations. The company's mission is to advance decentralized and privacy-preserving genomics through real-world applications in health, identity, and research.Moss Genomics Inc.Jack Liu, Chief Executive Officer and DirectorEmail:Telephone: 604-710-0124This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates, and projections as of the date of this release. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "intends," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "may," "could," "should," "will," "potential," "proposed," "scheduled," or similar expressions.Such statements reflect the current views of management with respect to future events and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions believed by the Company to be reasonable at the time such statements are made, including assumptions related to the availability and stability of digital asset markets, regulatory conditions, cybersecurity infrastructure, internal governance, and general economic trends.However, such assumptions involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: regulatory changes affecting blockchain or digital asset markets; adverse interpretations of applicable laws; the potential loss or theft of digital assets; technical or security failures; counterparty and custodial risks; limited liquidity or volatility of digital assets such as ETH; and broader market, operational, or political events beyond the Company's control.Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.Readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Investors are advised to consult with qualified professionals and consider their own risk tolerance and investment objectives before making any investment decisions.To view the source version of this press release, please visit