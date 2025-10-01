Mopec Launches Clinical Advisory Board to Advance Pathology Through Expert Collaboration

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich., Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mopec, a leader in anatomic and forensic pathology solutions, is proud to introduce its first-ever Clinical Advisory Board, a milestone initiative designed to place the voice of the pathology community at the heart of our innovation strategy.

Formed in late 2024, the Mopec Group Clinical Advisory Board brings together a multidisciplinary team of expert pathologists, pathologists' assistants (PAs), and histotechnologists. With diverse backgrounds in academic medicine, autopsy, pediatric pathology, informatics, education, and translational research, this group is united by a shared mission: to advance the field of pathology through practical, customer-informed solutions.

"Our goal is simple but ambitious," said Francis X Dirksmeier, CEO for Mopec Group. "We want every new and existing Mopec product, service, and initiative to be shaped by the people who use them daily. The Clinical Advisory Board is our commitment to listening, learning, and continuing to build the platform for the treatment of disease."

The creation of the Clinical Advisory Board serves two essential goals:

To establish a structured, collaborative forum for direct feedback on industry trends, challenges, and emerging needs.

To ensure our product development roadmap aligns seamlessly with real-world workflows, clinical challenges, and evolving standards of care.

Happening quarterly, each meeting is designed to generate actionable insight and feedback that directly informs Mopec's approach to equipment design, technology integration, training strategies, and workflow optimization. "This board is a driver of progress, not a think tank on paper," added Alexandria Gonzales, Director of Technology and Innovation for Mopec Group and Co-Chair of the Mopec Group Clinical Advisory Board. "It's about real conversations that lead to real change."

What makes the Clinical Advisory Board especially impactful is the cross-functional dialogue it fosters. By bringing together professionals across the spectrum of pathology, Mopec ensures no perspective is left out:

Autopsy specialists help shape new product concepts that address the unique demands of postmortem examination.

Histotechnologists identify opportunities to integrate technology for enhanced specimen tracking and lab efficiency.

Pathologists' assistants influence tools that promote standardization, safety, and speed in tissue handling.

Pathologists contribute critical insights on traceability, diagnostic accuracy, and digital documentation.

This collaborative approach enables Mopec to capture real-world insights early and often, so solutions are designed not just to meet industry standards but to address the day-to-day realities of pathology professionals.

The board's inaugural in-person meeting, held in June 2025, brought this vision to life. Members toured Mopec's facility, participated in live product demonstrations, and engaged in structured breakout discussions that surfaced clear, actionable priorities for the future. The energy and clarity that emerged from these conversations underscored the power and promise of this initiative.

"We're just getting started," stated Roseann Vitale, Product Manager for Mopec Group and Co-Chair of the Mopec Group Clinical Advisory Board. "And we're incredibly excited about what comes next. With this board's guidance, we're not just building better products, we're building better solutions for the professionals who rely on them every day."

As Mopec continues to grow and evolve, the Clinical Advisory Board will remain a cornerstone of its strategy - helping the company stay grounded in the needs of the field while pushing the boundaries of what's possible in pathology.

About Mopec

Mopec Group, headquartered in Madison Heights, Michigan, is a vertically integrated, branded supplier and manufacturer of high-quality anatomic and forensic pathology equipment, technology, consumable products, and services. Founded in 1992, Mopec Group differentiates itself through its innovation, engineering excellence, and outcome-focused mindset. Mopec Group is elevating pathology with complete solutions for labs in hospitals, universities, morgues, and beyond. For more information, visit www.mopecgroup.com and www.mopec.com.

Advisory Board Members:

Ulysses G.J. Balis, MD, Director of the Division of Pathology Informatics, Professor

Eric Daley, MS, PA (ASCP)cm, Senior Clinical Product Manager, College of American Pathologists

Rob Gounaris, MS, PA (ASCP)cm

Pathologists' Assistant, Anatomic Pathology Operations Coordinator in Autopsy

Jay Innerhofer, MS, PA (ASCP)cm, Pathologists' Assistant, Clinical Preceptor

M. Lamar Jones, BS, HT(ASCP), HTLCM, Education Coordinator, HT Program, President National Society for Histotechnology

Nicole Leon, BS, HTL (ASCP) Senior Coordinator Research Laboratory, Histology

Kathryn Pinneri, MD Forensic Pathologist, Past-President, National Association of Medical Examiners

Dennis Strenk, PA (ASCP)cm, Pathologists' Assistant, Host, People of Pathology Podcast

Roseann Vitale, MS, PA (ASCP)cm, Pathologists' Assistant Product Manager, Advisory Board Co-Chair, Mopec Group

Alexandria Gonzales, MS, Director of Technology and Innovation, Advisory Board Co-Chair, Mopec Group

Media Contact:



Jeff Pemberton



Vice President of Marketing & Commercial Strategy



jpemberton@Mopec.com



o. 248.284.0871 | c. 810.300.2157

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mopec-launches-clinical-advisory-board-to-advance-pathology-through-expert-collaboration-302568493.html

SOURCE Mopec