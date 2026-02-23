Mopec Group Announces Scott Nudelman as Senior Director, Service, Warranty and Quality

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mopec Group, a leader in anatomic and forensic pathology solutions, announced the appointment of Scott Nudelman as Senior Director, Service, Warranty, & Quality. In this role, Scott will lead Mopec's Certified Service organization and Quality teams, with a focus on growing and strengthening the service strategy, execution, and overall customer experience across Mopec's installation base.

With more than 30 years of experience, Scott brings deep expertise in building scalable service programs and driving operational excellence across healthcare environments.

Prior to joining Mopec, Scott served as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Security Officer at The InterMed Group, where he led the strategic direction of Imaging Services, Biomedical Services, and Asset Management. Earlier in his career, he held senior leadership roles at GE, including General Manager of Clinical Services.

"Mopec Group is thrilled to welcome Scott to our team," said Francis X. Dirksmeier, CEO at Mopec Group. "He brings a proven track record of elevating service organizations and operational performance. Scott will take Mopec Certified Service to the next level, enhancing service quality while deepening long-standing partnerships with our customers."

Mopec Group has recently introduced its Mopec Certified Service division, providing customers extended warranties, service programs, and scheduled preventative maintenance to support the long-term performance, reliability, and safety of their equipment.

Drawing on more than 30 years of experience in pathology, specimen tracking, and laboratory safety, Mopec understands that even well-engineered equipment performs best with consistent, expert service. These offerings are designed to help laboratories, hospitals, universities, and other institutions minimize downtime, prevent unplanned service issues, and maximize the lifespan of critical equipment.

"I look forward to contributing to the continued growth of Mopec's service offerings," said Nudelman. "My goal is to ensure our customers receive not only exceptional equipment, but also best-in-class support that maximizes uptime, reliability, and safety in their critical lab environments."

Availability & Contact



Mopec Certified Service, Extended Warranty, and Preventative Maintenance are effective immediately. To get started, customers may request more information, quotes, or service via:

Phone: 800-362-8491

Email: service@mopec.com

Online: Visit Mopec's Service page at www.mopec.com/service

About Mopec Group



Mopec Group, headquartered in Madison Heights, Michigan, is a vertically integrated, branded supplier and manufacturer of high-quality anatomic and forensic pathology equipment, technology, consumable products, and services. Founded in 1992, Mopec Group differentiates itself through its innovation, engineering excellence, and outcome-focused mindset. Mopec Group is elevating pathology with complete solutions for labs in hospitals, universities, morgues, and beyond. For more information, visit www.mopecgroup.com and www.mopec.com.

Media Contact:



Jeff Pemberton



Vice President of Marketing & Commercial Strategy



jpemberton@mopec.com



o. 248.284.0871 | c. 810.300.2157

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mopec-group-announces-scott-nudelman-as-senior-director-service-warranty-and-quality-302693064.html

SOURCE Mopec