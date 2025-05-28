Monte Rosa Therapeutics to Participate in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

BOSTON, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLUE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel molecular glue degrader (MGD)-based medicines, today announced that Markus Warmuth, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, at 12:50 p.m. EDT.

A webcast of the fireside chat will be accessible via the “Events & Presentations” section of Monte Rosa’s website at ir.monterosatx.com, and an archived version will be made available for 30 days following the presentation.

About Monte Rosa

Monte Rosa Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing highly selective molecular glue degrader (MGD) medicines for patients living with serious diseases in the areas of oncology, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and more. MGDs are small molecule protein degraders that have the potential to treat many diseases that other modalities, including other degraders, cannot. Monte Rosa’s QuEEN™ (Quantitative and Engineered Elimination of Neosubstrates) discovery engine combines AI-guided chemistry, diverse chemical libraries, structural biology, and proteomics to rationally design MGDs with unprecedented selectivity. Monte Rosa has developed the industry’s leading pipeline of MGDs, which spans autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, oncology, and beyond. Monte Rosa has a global license agreement with Novartis to advance VAV1-directed molecular glue degraders and a strategic collaboration with Roche to discover and develop MGDs against targets in cancer and neurological diseases previously considered impossible to drug. For more information, visit www.monterosatx.com.

