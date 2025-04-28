Montai Therapeutics Appoints Allison Bogosian, JD, as Chief People and Administrative Officer

Ms. Bogosian joins from Solid Biosciences to lead talent and organizational growth efforts

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Montai Therapeutics, a company harnessing AI to decode untapped, diverse chemistry to develop breakthrough medicines for chronic disease, today announced the appointment of Allison Bogosian, JD, as Chief People and Administrative Officer.

“Pursuing our mission requires the conscious integration of a team with diverse expertise across chemistry, biology and AI/ML, thinking and working in collaboration to solve challenges that intersect those areas. Building a thoughtful strategy supporting high-performing teams is absolutely critical to our success,” said Margo Georgiadis, Co-founder and CEO of Montai and CEO-Partner, Flagship Pioneering. “Allison comes to Montai with distinct expertise and leadership experience that will be invaluable as we pursue near-term and mid-term goals.”

Ms. Bogosian joins Montai from Solid Biosciences, where she served as Senior Vice President of Human Resources and Administrative Operations. As part of her leadership over the company’s human resources practices, she contributed to a corporate transformation effort and design of a growth-oriented people development strategy. Prior to her tenure at Solid, Ms. Bogosian served as Chief Human Resources Officer at Adela, and previously Chief of Staff, CEO Office, at Sumimoto Dainippon Pharma Americas. Ms. Bogosian began her career as an employment litigator and corporate attorney in New York before transitioning to human resources leadership.

“As Montai’s scientific strategy continues to take shape, establishing foundational mechanisms across the organization now will support sustainable growth,” said Ms. Bogosian. “I look forward to partnering with Margo and the leadership team to further develop our operations, structure and talent development strategy that fuels our mission and is aligned to the pace of progress.”

About Montai Therapeutics

Montai is harnessing AI to decode untapped diverse chemistry to develop breakthrough oral medicines that can address persistent unmet needs in chronic disease. With the CONECTA™ platform, Montai has built the world’s leading foundation models for decoding the complex language between nature’s bioactive chemistry and human biology – supercharging the drug discovery process with unprecedented optionality and predictability. The company has curated and annotated a collection of over 1B Anthromolecules™ and Anthrologs™, which are derived from molecules humans have chronically consumed in food, supplements and herbal medicines. This has enabled efficient access to chemistry with vast untapped structural diversity and the potential to selectively and precisely modulate complex biology. Montai is rapidly advancing a pipeline of first-in-class oral medicines for validated biological pathways in inflammation and immunology – focused on biologic replacements and historically difficult to drug transcription factors. Montai was founded in Flagship Labs in 2019. For more information, please visit www.montai.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

