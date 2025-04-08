Mölnlycke Supports Surgical Gloving Best Practice as 2025 Revised AORN Recommended Guidelines for Perioperative Practice are Presented

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A poster reviewing updates to the Association of periOperative Registered Nurses (AORN) Guidelines for Perioperative Practice regarding surgical gloving was presented today at the AORN Global Surgical Conference in Boston, Massachusetts by Judith Seltzer, MS, BSN, RN, CNOR, Perioperative Nurse Consultant, Mölnlycke Health Care. As leaders in surgical gloving best practice, Mölnlycke are proud to be an exhibitor at AORN Expo 2025.









Recommendations for surgical gloving practice have been updated in the Sterile Technique and Sharps Safety sections of the 2025 Revised Guidelines.i In summary:

Scrubbed team members should double glove for surgical procedures with gloves that include a visual perforation indicator system , defined as a darker pair of gloves worn beneath a lighter pair of gloves.

for surgical procedures with gloves that include , defined as a darker pair of gloves worn beneath a lighter pair of gloves. Surgical gloves should be changed at key intervals during invasive procedures including: Every 60-150 minutes After draping is complete, touching light handles, after handling heavy/coarse or sharp instruments Before handling implants After delivering the placenta in cesarean delivery procedures.

during invasive procedures including:

“AORN has supported double-gloving for many years, but many clinicians still do not practice it regularly. So, I was pleased to see the stronger and clearer language especially around using a colored indicator system which can be an essential cue to change a breached glove,” said Judith Seltzer, Nurse Consultant, Mölnlycke Health Care. “Double gloving helps to maintain a safety barrier for staff and patients and also makes it considerably easier to aseptically change gloves in line with the new time interval recommendations.”

The Biogel Indicator® System™ allows surgical staff to easily comply with these guideline updates. The patented breach indication alerts the wearer with a clear, fast, and large colored indicationii if the overglove is compromised. Biogel Indicator Systems increase the ease of glove change during surgical procedures, allowing users to simply change the overglove and safely continue with the procedure, as long as the underglove is not compromised.

The Biogel® PI Micro Indicator® System (483XX) includes a blue synthetic polyisoprene Indicator® underglove half a size larger than the natural color polyisoprene overglove. This unique combination encourages double gloving compliance and is shown to provide added safety and comfort.iii

Mölnlycke is committed to innovation and education on hand protection, health, fit, and performance. Mölnlycke will be offering accredited continuing education (CE) programs focused on best practice surgical gloving. The 2 credit program, “Implementing a Climate of Safety: Consensus Recommendations on Surgical Gloving and AORN Guidelines for Perioperative Practice, 2025 Edition” will be offered at various times in AORN Expo Booth #1118 on Monday and Tuesday, April 7 and 8, 2025. To learn more about the continuing education program or the Biogel portfolio offering, please visit https://www.molnlycke.us/news-events/events/aorn2025/

About Mölnlycke

Mölnlycke Health Care is a world leading MedTech company that specializes in sustainable solutions for wound care and surgical procedures. Mölnlycke® products and solutions are used daily by hospitals, healthcare providers and patients in over 100 countries around the world. Founded in 1849, Mölnlycke is headquartered in Sweden and owned by Investor AB. Investor AB is listed on NASDAQ OMX Stockholm.

Mölnlycke’s strategy to become the industry leader in customer-centricity, sustainability, and digitalization, is deeply rooted in ethnographic customer studies and the company’s purpose to revolutionize care for people and planet.iv

To learn more, please visit https://www.molnlycke.us/

