MolecuLightDX® Integration Now Available on ModMed Marketplace

New integration streamlines wound documentation by bringing bacterial fluorescence imaging, digital wound measurements, and thermal imaging directly into ModMed EHR workflows.

PITTSBURGH, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - MolecuLight, a global leader in point-of-care wound imaging, today announced that the MolecuLightDX® is now available through the ModMed Marketplace, enabling seamless integration with ModMed's Electronic Health Record (EHR) platform.

The MolecuLightDX is an all-in-one handheld wound imaging device that now securely transfers wound images and data directly into the ModMed EHR. By automating image transfer and documentation, the integration helps reduce administrative burden, supports compliant data exchange and enables more efficient wound assessment without disrupting clinical workflows. Designed for both clinic-based and mobile care settings, the solution supports offline use and aligns with ModMed's patient scheduling workflows, allowing wound images to be uploaded directly to the Attachments Tab in the ModMed EHR.

Key benefits of the MolecuLightDX and ModMed EHR integration include:

Automatic synchronization and download of daily scheduled patients to the MolecuLight DX .

. Automatic Wi-Fi enabled upload of wound assessment data to ModMed, including: Standard and bacterial autofluorescence images that support identification of areas with elevated bacterial burden. Digital wound measurement images that accurately document wound area, length, width, and depth. Thermal images that visualize and quantify clinically relevant temperature variations.

Offline functionality to ensure uninterrupted documentation for mobile wound care providers.

"Partnering with ModMed allows us to bring advanced wound assessment capabilities including bacterial fluorescence imaging, digital measurement, and thermal imaging, directly into clinicians' existing workflows," said Anil Amlani, CEO of MolecuLight. "By simplifying documentation and supporting both clinic-based and mobile care delivery, this integration helps clinicians work more efficiently without changing how they practice."

About MolecuLight and its Wound Imaging Devices

MolecuLight is a privately owned medical imaging company with a global presence that manufactures and commercializes the MolecuLight i:X® and DX® wound imaging devices. These class II FDA-cleared point-of-care imaging devices for the real-time detection of elevated bacterial burden in wounds also provide thermal imaging and accurate digital wound measurement for comprehensive wound management, supported by strong clinical evidence including over 100 peer-reviewed publications. With the addition of the new Thermal Imaging Module, the MolecuLightDX now enables clinicians to visualize and quantify clinically relevant temperature changes at the point of care.

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SOURCE MolecuLight