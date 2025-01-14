Modular Devices Welcomes Jason Thompson and Stephanie Powers Kurtz to Cleanrooms Sales Team, Signaling Exciting Growth

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Modular Devices, a leading provider of mobile and modular cleanroom and medical imaging solutions, today announces the appointment of two new members of the business development team for their cleanrooms division: Jason Thompson and Stephanie Powers Kurtz.

The expansion of the Modular Devices Cleanrooms commercial team follows the strategic 2023 acquisitions of Flow Cleanrooms and Supply and Technical Air Products. Today, Modular Devices Cleanrooms serves as a comprehensive platform, offering pre-built cleanrooms for lease or purchase, along with custom modular solutions tailored to highly regulated industries such as life sciences, healthcare, industrial manufacturing, aerospace, and semiconductor production.

Jason Thompson joins the Modular Devices team as Director of Cleanroom Sales, bringing more than 20 years of leadership experience in sales, business development, and go-to-market strategies within the life sciences, healthcare, and biopharmaceutical industries.

Previously, Jason led the global sales strategy for Trane Technologies’ Life Science Solutions Team, overseeing FARRAR and Helmer branded cold storage solutions. His expertise includes working with start-ups, new product launches, and driving revenue growth across a diverse portfolio.

Jason holds a Master of Business Administration in Innovation and Technology from Wright State University and earned his Bachelor of Arts in Biology from Cedarville University. He is an active member of the International Society of Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE).

Stephanie Powers Kurtz joins Modular Devices as Technical Cleanroom Sales Account Executive, bringing more than a decade of solution-driven business development in life sciences and healthcare.

Prior to joining Modular Devices, Stephanie served as Strategic Account Executive at SQA Services, working alongside global life sciences clients to manage supplier quality activities. Stephanie also served as a Senior Business Development Manager at Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand, where she focused on hybrid manufacturing solutions for pharmaceutical and biotech clients.

Stephanie holds a Master of Science in Veterinary Medicine from the University of Pennsylvania and a Master of Science in Education from Saint Joseph’s University. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Villanova University. Stephanie is an active member and President Elect the Parenteral Drug Association (PDA) Southern California Chapter, as well as a member of ISPE.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jason and Stephanie to the Modular Devices family,” said Mark Koers, Chief Executive Officer, Modular Devices. “Their expertise, passion, and commitment to excellence align perfectly with our mission, and I am confident that their contributions will further enable us to provide innovative solutions and exceptional service to our clients.”

Founded more than 35 years ago with the mission to enhance point-of-care diagnostics and treatment, Modular Devices is committed to delivering quality, safety, and access to innovation across highly regulated industries.

For more information, visit Modulardevices.com/cleanrooms.

