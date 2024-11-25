SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Moderna to Present at Upcoming Conferences in December 2024

November 25, 2024 | 
1 min read

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2024 / Moderna, Inc. (Nasdaq:MRNA), today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences:

7th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference, on Wednesday, December 4th at 1:20pm ET

Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference, on Thursday, December 5th at 10:30am ET

A live webcast of each of these presentations will be available under “Events and Presentations” in the Investors section of the Moderna website at investors.modernatx.com. A replay of each webcast will be archived on Moderna’s website for at least 30 days following the presentation.

About Moderna

Moderna is a leader in the creation of the field of mRNA medicine. Through the advancement of mRNA technology, Moderna is reimagining how medicines are made and transforming how we treat and prevent disease for everyone. By working at the intersection of science, technology and health for more than a decade, the company has developed medicines at unprecedented speed and efficiency, including one of the earliest and most effective COVID-19 vaccines.

Moderna’s mRNA platform has enabled the development of therapeutics and vaccines for infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases and autoimmune diseases. With a unique culture and a global team driven by the Moderna values and mindsets to responsibly change the future of human health, Moderna strives to deliver the greatest possible impact to people through mRNA medicines. For more information about Moderna, please visit modernatx.com and connect with us on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Investors:
Lavina Talukdar
Senior Vice President & Head of Investor Relations
617-209-5834
Lavina.Talukdar@modernatx.com

SOURCE: Moderna, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com

Massachusetts Events Best Places to Work
ACCESSWIRE Moderna, Inc.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Weeks Bridge of Harvard University
Job Creations
Massachusetts Increases Life Sciences Investment by $500M Over 10 Years
November 21, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Illustration showing woman in hybrid workplace sharing her time between an office and working from home remotely
Job Trends
Flexing on the Competition? Smaller Companies Get Higher Marks for Flexibility
November 21, 2024
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Human liver protection. Wireframe low poly style. Concept for medical, pharmacology, treatment of the hepatitis. Abstract modern 3d vector illustration on dark blue background.
MASH
Novo, Viking Heat Up MASH Space with Promising Data at AASLD24
November 20, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Arrows on a concrete wall. Red arrow, right direction. Stairs. Leadership concept. Team. Business Finance Background
Business
5 Reasons Biogen’s Shares Have Dropped 36% in 2024
November 13, 2024
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong