Model Medicines to Present End-to-End AI Drug Discovery Platform at Fierce Biotech Week 2026 in Boston

SAN DIEGO — Model Medicines, an AI-first biotechnology company developing first-in-class therapeutics against multi-indication biological choke points, today announced that it will participate in Fierce Biotech Week 2026. Model Medicines was previously named to Fierce Medtech’s Fierce 15. This recognition placed Model Medicines in the company of Fierce 15 alumni and leaders in AI-driven drug development, including Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Insilico Medicine, Genesis Therapeutics, and Generate Biomedicines.

The Fierce Biotech Week panel provides a forum to share how Model Medicines has operationalized AI as a single end-to-end engine across target selection, drug discovery and pre-IND development. Daniel Haders, PhD, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, will join the panel "Scaling AI Across the Biopharma Enterprise" alongside Rahul Gupta, President of GATC Health, and Alexander Pickett, Managing Director at Juvenescence. The panel will be moderated by Melina Fan, PhD, Co-founder and Chief Innovation Officer of Addgene.

Fierce Biotech Week 2026 Panel

Session: Scaling AI Across the Biopharma Enterprise

Date: Thursday, May 14, 2026

Time: 9:15–9:55 a.m. ET

Location: Picasso 1 & 2