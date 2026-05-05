Model Medicines to Present End-to-End AI Drug Discovery Platform at Fierce Biotech Week 2026 in Boston

CEO Daniel Haders, PhD, joins the panel “Scaling AI Across the Biopharma Enterprise” to highlight progress in two lead programs, MDL-001 and MDL-4102. Model Medicines was previously named to Fierce Medtech’s Fierce 15.
SAN DIEGO — Model Medicines, an AI-first biotechnology company developing first-in-class therapeutics against multi-indication biological choke points, today announced that it will participate in Fierce Biotech Week 2026. Model Medicines was previously named to Fierce Medtech’s Fierce 15. This recognition placed Model Medicines in the company of Fierce 15 alumni and leaders in AI-driven drug development, including Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Insilico Medicine, Genesis Therapeutics, and Generate Biomedicines.
The Fierce Biotech Week panel provides a forum to share how Model Medicines has operationalized AI as a single end-to-end engine across target selection, drug discovery and pre-IND development. Daniel Haders, PhD, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, will join the panel "Scaling AI Across the Biopharma Enterprise" alongside Rahul Gupta, President of GATC Health, and Alexander Pickett, Managing Director at Juvenescence. The panel will be moderated by Melina Fan, PhD, Co-founder and Chief Innovation Officer of Addgene.
Fierce Biotech Week 2026 Panel
Session: Scaling AI Across the Biopharma Enterprise
Date: Thursday, May 14, 2026
Time: 9:15–9:55 a.m. ET
Location: Picasso 1 & 2
The
panel aims to explore how biopharma is moving beyond isolated AI pilots toward
integrated platforms that reshape capital allocation, asset prioritization, and
partnership strategy. "We
focus our end-to-end AI engine on the discovery and solving of biological choke
points. These are the small set of functionally indispensable, evolutionarily
conserved mechanisms that multiple diseases depend on, and that the field has
long considered too difficult or impossible to drug," said Daniel Haders,
PhD, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Model Medicines. "With AI,
we identify these choke points and the novel chemistry to drug them. The result
is an engineered pipeline-in-a-pill. MDL-001 and MDL-4102 are proof that we can
do it at scale.” Model
Medicines is among the few AI-native biotechnology companies operating across
the entire drug discovery and development value chain. Target
discovery and the drugging of the undruggable. Model Medicines uses AI to interrogate biological and
chemical systems for conserved molecular choke points and medicinal chemistry
selectivity profiles that traditional approaches have deemed impossible. The
company's virology program is grounded in a first-of-its-kind discovery: the
structural conservation of the RNA-dependent RNA polymerase (RdRp) Thumb-1
allosteric pocket across viral families. The same target-discovery framework
powers the company's transcriptional control program, where Model Medicines is
pursuing the long-standing challenge of selectively inhibiting BRD4 without
engaging BRD2 or BRD3. By using AI to map and exploit subtle structural
differences across the BET family, Model Medicines identified a tractable path
to a potent and selective BRD4 inhibitor. Ultra-large
virtual screening (ULVS) and novel chemistry generation. Powered by its proprietary AI platform, Model
Medicines recently conducted an unprecedented 325-billion-molecule virtual
screen in a single 24-hour period[1].
ULVS enables the rapid identification and generation of novel, IP-defensible
chemistry against conserved targets at a scale that traditional screening
cannot approach. Lead
optimization and pre-IND development.
The same end-to-end AI engine that identifies novel targets and novel chemistry
also powers preclinical development with specialized preclinical models. These
AI models predict pre-IND ADMET, safety, and developability properties,
enabling Model Medicines to advance lead candidates into IND-enabling studies
on accelerated timelines. The company recently demonstrated one subset of this
capability, with AmesNet. This deep learning model for predicting Ames test
mutagenicity demonstrated best-in-class performance across all benchmarked
approaches in predicting chemical safety on out-of-domain data. AmesNet
outperformed models from major organizations, including the FDA's DeepAmes
(FDA/NCTR), ChemProp (MIT), GROVER (Baidu Research), and the University of
Sydney[2].
Model
Medicines uses its end-to-end AI platform to discover, optimize, and de-risk
its own wholly owned drug pipeline. At Fierce Biotech Week, the company looks
to advance discussions on how it’s reshaping capital allocation, pipeline
economics, and competitive strategy across biopharma. Model Medicines will
highlight progress across its two lead drug candidates: MDL-001 — a direct-acting, non-nucleoside, broad-spectrum
antiviral targeting a conserved viral polymerase mechanism, with demonstrated
preclinical activity across respiratory and hepatic viruses and high-risk
co-infections. Model Medicines’ virology program, the discovery of the RdRp
Thumb-1 site, and MDL-001 preclinical proof-of-concept data have been
peer-reviewed, accepted and presented at IDWeek 2025[3], AASLD 2025[4], HepDART 2025, CROI 2026[5], ESCMID Global 2026[6], and SERVC 2026. The
full preclinical data readout for MDL-001 can be found here. MDL-001 is currently completing IND-enabling studies. IND submission
is targeted for late 2026, with clinical trials estimated to commence in early
2027. MDL-4102 — a highly potent and selective BRD4 inhibitor with no
measurable activity against BRD2 or BRD3. The program was optimized for BRD4
selectivity, transcriptional impact, and drug-like properties simultaneously.
The discovery of MDL-4102 is a direct result of Model Medicines'
325-billion-molecule virtual screen. This record-breaking capability, enabled
by the ultra-large virtual screen, led to the discovery of a next-generation
BRD4 inhibitor.[7]
MDL-4102 is currently in IND-enabling studies. IND submission is targeted for
2027. About Fierce Biotech Week 2026 Fierce
Biotech Week convenes biotech and pharma executives, investors, scientists, and
operators in Boston for a week of programming on the most consequential trends
shaping the industry. The 2026 program brings together leaders across
discovery, clinical development, manufacturing, business development, and
corporate strategy to examine how the convergence of AI, capital, and biology
is redefining the pace and economics of drug development. Program details are
available at www.fiercebiotechweek.com. About Model Medicines Model Medicines is an AI-first
biotechnology company engineering first-in-class small molecules that target
the biological linchpins underlying disease. The company’s research spans infectious
disease, oncology, and inflammation, with programs designed around conserved
molecular choke points that drive multiple pathologies. Model Medicines has
discovered a direct-acting, non-nucleoside, broad-spectrum antiviral (MDL-001)
and a potent, selective and novel BRD4 inhibitor (MDL-4102). Its work
demonstrates how large-scale computation can uncover entirely new classes of
drugs once thought unreachable. Model Medicines is advancing a new generation
of therapeutics that redefine what is possible in modern drug discovery. Learn
more at www.modelmedicines.com. Patrick O’Neill Head of Partnerships &
Investor Relations media@modelmedicines.com
The panel aims to explore how biopharma is moving beyond isolated AI pilots toward integrated platforms that reshape capital allocation, asset prioritization, and partnership strategy.
"We focus our end-to-end AI engine on the discovery and solving of biological choke points. These are the small set of functionally indispensable, evolutionarily conserved mechanisms that multiple diseases depend on, and that the field has long considered too difficult or impossible to drug," said Daniel Haders, PhD, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Model Medicines. "With AI, we identify these choke points and the novel chemistry to drug them. The result is an engineered pipeline-in-a-pill. MDL-001 and MDL-4102 are proof that we can do it at scale.”
Model Medicines is among the few AI-native biotechnology companies operating across the entire drug discovery and development value chain.
Target discovery and the drugging of the undruggable. Model Medicines uses AI to interrogate biological and chemical systems for conserved molecular choke points and medicinal chemistry selectivity profiles that traditional approaches have deemed impossible. The company's virology program is grounded in a first-of-its-kind discovery: the structural conservation of the RNA-dependent RNA polymerase (RdRp) Thumb-1 allosteric pocket across viral families. The same target-discovery framework powers the company's transcriptional control program, where Model Medicines is pursuing the long-standing challenge of selectively inhibiting BRD4 without engaging BRD2 or BRD3. By using AI to map and exploit subtle structural differences across the BET family, Model Medicines identified a tractable path to a potent and selective BRD4 inhibitor.
Ultra-large virtual screening (ULVS) and novel chemistry generation. Powered by its proprietary AI platform, Model Medicines recently conducted an unprecedented 325-billion-molecule virtual screen in a single 24-hour period[1]. ULVS enables the rapid identification and generation of novel, IP-defensible chemistry against conserved targets at a scale that traditional screening cannot approach.
Lead optimization and pre-IND development. The same end-to-end AI engine that identifies novel targets and novel chemistry also powers preclinical development with specialized preclinical models. These AI models predict pre-IND ADMET, safety, and developability properties, enabling Model Medicines to advance lead candidates into IND-enabling studies on accelerated timelines. The company recently demonstrated one subset of this capability, with AmesNet. This deep learning model for predicting Ames test mutagenicity demonstrated best-in-class performance across all benchmarked approaches in predicting chemical safety on out-of-domain data. AmesNet outperformed models from major organizations, including the FDA's DeepAmes (FDA/NCTR), ChemProp (MIT), GROVER (Baidu Research), and the University of Sydney[2].
Model Medicines uses its end-to-end AI platform to discover, optimize, and de-risk its own wholly owned drug pipeline. At Fierce Biotech Week, the company looks to advance discussions on how it’s reshaping capital allocation, pipeline economics, and competitive strategy across biopharma. Model Medicines will highlight progress across its two lead drug candidates:
MDL-001 — a direct-acting, non-nucleoside, broad-spectrum antiviral targeting a conserved viral polymerase mechanism, with demonstrated preclinical activity across respiratory and hepatic viruses and high-risk co-infections. Model Medicines’ virology program, the discovery of the RdRp Thumb-1 site, and MDL-001 preclinical proof-of-concept data have been peer-reviewed, accepted and presented at IDWeek 2025[3], AASLD 2025[4], HepDART 2025, CROI 2026[5], ESCMID Global 2026[6], and SERVC 2026. The full preclinical data readout for MDL-001 can be found here. MDL-001 is currently completing IND-enabling studies. IND submission is targeted for late 2026, with clinical trials estimated to commence in early 2027.
MDL-4102 — a highly potent and selective BRD4 inhibitor with no measurable activity against BRD2 or BRD3. The program was optimized for BRD4 selectivity, transcriptional impact, and drug-like properties simultaneously. The discovery of MDL-4102 is a direct result of Model Medicines' 325-billion-molecule virtual screen. This record-breaking capability, enabled by the ultra-large virtual screen, led to the discovery of a next-generation BRD4 inhibitor.[7] MDL-4102 is currently in IND-enabling studies. IND submission is targeted for 2027.
About Fierce Biotech Week 2026
Fierce Biotech Week convenes biotech and pharma executives, investors, scientists, and operators in Boston for a week of programming on the most consequential trends shaping the industry. The 2026 program brings together leaders across discovery, clinical development, manufacturing, business development, and corporate strategy to examine how the convergence of AI, capital, and biology is redefining the pace and economics of drug development. Program details are available at www.fiercebiotechweek.com.
About Model Medicines
Model Medicines is an AI-first biotechnology company engineering first-in-class small molecules that target the biological linchpins underlying disease. The company’s research spans infectious disease, oncology, and inflammation, with programs designed around conserved molecular choke points that drive multiple pathologies. Model Medicines has discovered a direct-acting, non-nucleoside, broad-spectrum antiviral (MDL-001) and a potent, selective and novel BRD4 inhibitor (MDL-4102). Its work demonstrates how large-scale computation can uncover entirely new classes of drugs once thought unreachable. Model Medicines is advancing a new generation of therapeutics that redefine what is possible in modern drug discovery. Learn more at www.modelmedicines.com.
Patrick O’Neill
Head of Partnerships & Investor Relations
media@modelmedicines.com
[1] Google Cloud. Google Cloud to host second-annual Cancer AI Symposium in New York City [Internet]. New York: PRNewswire; 2025 Oct 30. Available from: https://www.googlecloudpresscorner.com/2025-10-30-Google-Cloud-to-Host-Second-Annual-Cancer-AI-Symposium-in-New-York-City
[2] AmesNet: A Task-Conditioned Deep Learning Model with Enhanced Sensitivity and Generalization in Ames Mutagenicity Prediction, Tyler Umansky, Virgil Woods, Sean M. Russell, Daniel Haders
bioRxiv 2025.03.20.644379; doi: https://doi.org/10.1101/2025.03.20.644379
[3]MDL-001: A Broad-Spectrum Antiviral Targeting the Thumb-1 Domain of Viral Polymerases, Open Forum Infectious Diseases, Volume 13, Issue Supplement_1, January 2026, ofaf695.084, https://doi.org/10.1093/ofid/ofaf695.084
[4]MDL-001 As A Next Generation HCV Thumb-1 inhibitor With Clinical-Stage Safety, The Liver Meeting: 2025 Abstracts. (2025). Hepatology (Baltimore, Md.), 82(S1), S1–S2308. https://doi.org/10.1097/HEP.0000000000001493
[5]MDL-001, a novel oral thumb-1 polymerase inhibitor, shows efficacy in HCV/HBV in vitro and in vivo. Paper presented at: Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections (CROI); February 22–25, 2026; Denver, CO. Abstract 589. https://www.croiconference.org/abstract/2417-2026/
[6]MDL-001, an oral direct-acting Thumb-1 polymerase
inhibitor, demonstrates broad-spectrum activity against influenza viruses,
respiratory syncytial virus, and SARS-CoV-2 with oral proof-of-concept in mice.
Abstract presented at: ESCMID Global 2026; April 18, 2026; Munich, Germany.
Abstract 5803.
MDL-001, an oral direct-acting Thumb-1 polymerase inhibitor, demonstrates single-agent efficacy against HCV/HBV co-infection in vitro, and achieves HCV and HBV preclinical proof-of-concept. Abstract presented at: ESCMID Global 2026; April 18, 2026; Munich, Germany. Abstract 5778.
[7] Google Cloud. LA Tech Week - AI for Startups in Healthcare Lifesciences [Internet]. Venice (CA): Google; 2025 Oct 17. Available from: https://rsvp.withgoogle.com/events/hcls-la-tech-week