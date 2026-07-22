Mobia Medical to Report Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results on August 11, 2026

AUSTIN, Texas, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobia Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: MOBI), a commercial-stage medical device company redefining stroke recovery for survivors living with life-altering motor impairments, today announced that the Company will report second quarter 2026 financial results on Tuesday, August 11, 2026. Mobia Medical’s management will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET that day to discuss the financial results and provide a corporate update.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Those interested in listening to the conference call should register online using this link. Once registered, participants will receive dial-in numbers and a unique PIN to join the call. Participants are encouraged to register more than 15 minutes prior to the start of the call. A live and archived webcast can also be accessed via the News & Events page of the investor section of Mobia Medical’s website.

About Mobia Medical, Inc.

Mobia Medical, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company redefining stroke recovery for survivors living with life-altering motor impairments. The Company’s Vivistim® Paired VNS™ System is the first and only clinically validated, FDA-approved implantable solution designed to improve upper limb function in chronic ischemic stroke survivors with moderate to severe upper extremity impairments. Therapy with the Vivistim® Paired VNS™ System combines targeted vagus nerve stimulation with functional movement to promote neuroplasticity and drive meaningful improvements in motor function. Mobia Medical is mobilizing patients, providers, and care partners to establish a better way forward in stroke care.

Investor Relations Contact

Louisa Smith

Gilmartin Group, LLC

investors@mobia.com